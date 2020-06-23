1h ago

add bookmark

Krejcir's former mistress sentenced to 24 months in prison or a fine of R80 000

Jeanette Chabalala
Marissa Christopher, one-time Playboy cover girl and mistress of Czech criminal Radovan Krejcir, has been arrested. (News24)
Marissa Christopher, one-time Playboy cover girl and mistress of Czech criminal Radovan Krejcir, has been arrested. (News24)
  • The former girlfriend of Radovan Krejcir has been sentenced to 24 months in prison or a fine of R80 000.
  • Marissa Christopher was sentenced by the Kempton Park Regional Court on Monday after entering into a plea and sentence agreement.
  • The NPA said, in her plea explanation, Christopher said she was romantically involved with Krejcir at the time of his arrest.

The former mistress of fugitive Czech mobster, Radovan Krejcir, has been sentenced to 24 months in prison or a fine of R80 000 for aiding and abetting him in one of his escape attempts.

Marissa Christopher, who is a one-time Playboy cover girl, was sentenced by the Kempton Park Regional Court on Monday after entering into a plea and sentence agreement, said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

"Christopher was arrested and charged together with seven other people after an intelligence driven operation foiled Radovan Krejcir's plan to escape from Zonderwater Correctional Facility in March 2016," Mjonondwane said.

"She was charged with five counts of conspiracy to commit an offence… aiding an escape from lawful custody, corruption, defeating the ends of justice, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition."

Mjonondwane said the State decided to withdraw other charges against her after she entered into the plea and sentence agreement. 

READ | Krejcir's Playboy mistress arrested

"Only three accused remain in the case, Krejcir, Marcello Harrison (former correctional officer) and Sandile Mdumbe, who arranged the safe house in Mamelodi where Krejcir was going to be kept after his escape."

According to Mjonondwane, Christopher, in her plea explanation, said she was romantically involved with Krejcir at the time of his arrest.

"She further stated that during her visits to Krejcir, who is currently serving a 35-year sentence for attempted murder and kidnapping, informed her of his plans to escape and wanted her to flee with him. 

"Thus, assisting him in avoiding detection by authorities. In relation to unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition, the plea explains that she lived with Krejcir at the time of his arrest and, before he was apprehended, she noticed him hiding something in the garden.

"She later investigated and found that it was a firearm loaded with ammunition. She then took the firearm into her possession until it was fetched by a man sent by Krejcir."

Related Links
PICS | Radovan Krejcir's former mansion near Prague ravaged in blaze
Radovan Krecjir's family demands better prison conditions for him
EXCLUSIVE: Krejcir implicates top cops, politician in new affidavit
Read more on:
radovan krejcir
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As SA passes the 100 000 mark of Covid cases, how are you feeling about the pandemic?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm more afraid than ever
17% - 878 votes
I'm worried, but have adapted to the 'new normal'
51% - 2596 votes
I'm no longer concerned
32% - 1626 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.23
(+0.04)
ZAR/GBP
21.59
(+0.00)
ZAR/EUR
19.50
(-0.08)
ZAR/AUD
11.95
(+0.20)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.19)
Gold
1768.35
(+0.78)
Silver
17.95
(+0.94)
Platinum
830.27
(+0.81)
Brent Crude
42.86
(+2.21)
Palladium
1919.01
(-1.08)
All Share
55474.93
(+2.30)
Top 40
51193.19
(+2.64)
Financial 15
10222.81
(-0.44)
Industrial 25
77512.08
(+2.38)
Resource 10
51926.32
(+4.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo