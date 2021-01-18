1h ago

add bookmark

Krisp gets R25m to complete sequencing of 10 000 SARS-CoV-2 genomes

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande. Picture: Lisa Hnatowicz
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande. Picture: Lisa Hnatowicz
  • The funding to the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Informatics Sequencing Platform (Krisp) will be used to understand the spread of Covid-19 and other virus lineages in Africa, says Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande. 
  • The Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) has also funded local clinical trials and its facilities to continue track the evolution/mutation of SARS-CoV-2 lineages. 
  • Nzimande praised Krisp for their detection of the new variant and evolutionary changes in the virus.

The Department of Science and Innovation has allocated R25 million to the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Programme (Krisp) over the next 12 months to complete the sequencing of 10 000 SARS-CoV-2 genomes in South Africa and the rest of Africa. 

SARS-CoV-2 is the virus which causes Covid-19.

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande announce on Monday that funding to Krisp will be used to understand the spread of the novel virus as well as other virus lineages in Africa - and also support clinical and laboratory investigations of genomic variations in the country.

Local scientists from Krisp conducted investigations into the evolutionary characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 and detected a new variant, dubbed 501Y.V2 - something Nzimande said the team should be applauded for. 

READ | Why scientists are concerned about SA's 'unusual’ new coronavirus variant

The team found that the 501Y.V2 variant has a number of mutations on its spike protein, increasing the efficacy of the virus.

"In this regard our key task now is to get a better understanding of the mechanisms of increased transmissibility and if there is any evidence of increased pathogenicity, or whether reinfection can occur," Nzimande said.

He added that scientists continued working with their international counterparts to ensure there was enough information to control the spread of Covid-19.

The minister said the department has also funded local clinical trials and its facilities to continue tracking the evolution or mutation of SARS-CoV-2 lineages. 

Nzimande said:

Scientists from the DSI-funded Krisp... have been meeting with the world's top scientists every two weeks to discuss the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 lineages. The centre has been sequencing SARS-CoV-2 genomes locally and sharing its findings.

The department is also working closely with agencies such as Biovac to investigate a long-term strategy for a robust and integrated national science and innovation platform to reduce South Africa’s vulnerability against pandemic outbreaks, the minister added.

Other government departments, as well as the private and development sectors, are expected to be pulled in to assist with the strategies. 

Nzimande said the department will convene a panel of scientists to give a platform for scientists to share information with people on what science is saying about the role of vaccination in the fight against the virus.   

"They will also openly discuss the implication of the new variant on the current vaccines and myths about vaccination, both biomedical and social science issues.

"I will also be convening an Imbizo, through the Human Science Research Council (HSRC) and the National Institute of Social Sciences and Humanities (NIHSS), of social scientists humanities specialists to analyse and come-up with concrete suggestions to government and society as a whole on how to deal with the psycho-social impact of Covid-19 on families, communities and society as a whole," the minister said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
blade nzimandecoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
52% - 7586 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
44% - 6342 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 584 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.19
(+0.22)
ZAR/GBP
20.63
(+0.15)
ZAR/EUR
18.34
(+0.17)
ZAR/AUD
11.67
(+0.25)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.02)
Gold
1837.70
(+1.36)
Silver
24.99
(+2.51)
Platinum
1082.00
(+1.69)
Brent Crude
54.81
(0.00)
Palladium
2375.00
(-0.04)
All Share
63713.87
(+0.26)
Top 40
58548.17
(+0.17)
Financial 15
11904.46
(-0.10)
Industrial 25
84813.75
(+1.20)
Resource 10
63219.33
(-1.00)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo