10m ago

add bookmark

Krugersdorp gang rapes: DNA did not link all 14 accused to the rapes - NPA

accreditation
Botho Molosankwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Authorities conduct a raid on illegal miners in Krugersdorp after eight women were raped in the area.
Authorities conduct a raid on illegal miners in Krugersdorp after eight women were raped in the area.
Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi
  • The rape charges against the men arrested in the Krugersdorp horror gang rape have been dropped.
  • DNA did not link the 14 accused to the rapes.
  • The NPA says the accused now face only charges of being in South Africa unlawfully.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn rape charges against 14 men arrested after the Krugersdorp attack that saw eight women gang raped in July.

The NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane said on Thursday that charges of rape, sexual assault, and robbery with aggravating circumstances against 13 men and a minor were dropped.

She said DNA collected from the victims did not link the accused to the crime.

"Upon consultation with the complainants, and evidential material currently at the disposal of the NPA, it became apparent that there is insufficient evidence to proceed with the prosecution," Mjonondwane said.

The men now face only charges of being in South Africa illegally.

The men were arrested after police swooped in on the area after the woman reported that they had been raped.

Mjonondwane said the women, who had already been to a doctor to extract the DNA following the rapes, were taken to an identity parade to see if any of their attackers were among the people arrested.

ALSO READ | Former warrant officer arrested in Krugersdorp gang rapes case

During the parade, said Mjonondwane, three of the victims pointed out the men as their attackers. The other five could not identify anyone.

DNA from the men identified by the victims was taken to determine if they could be linked to the rapes.

"We decided to enrol the matter in court as we were confident that we had a prima facie case [against the men] and all that we had to do was wait for the DNA results."

According to Mjonondwane, the results did not link any of the 14 accused to the rapes.

The NPA met with the victims, who said they may have been mistaken during the identity parade.

"We can't really blame them because they were traumatised and scared at the time because they had just been raped. We understand the state they were in," said Mjonondwane.  

"We are back to square one and are still investigating, looking for the suspects," she said.

READ | Krugersdorp rapes: Two months on, only 6 victims received counselling

The women were part of a crew that was filming a music video when a group of men wearing blankets and balaclavas approached them and ordered everyone to lie on their stomachs. A few minutes later more armed men joined them.

"They all had guns. It felt as if we were in a movie. They searched us, taking our cellphones, sneakers, socks, jackets, and cameras," one of the victims told City Press, adding that the men on the film crew were stripped naked.

The victim said their assailants included elderly men who forced the younger boys to participate in the rapes.  


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npagautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think it's fair to ban pit bulls as domestic animals in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
100%, I think a ban is long overdue
50% - 2562 votes
Nope, the problem isn’t the dog breed, it's the pet owners
37% - 1888 votes
A blanket ban won’t work, but cops need to go after breeders as something needs to change
13% - 651 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.93
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.83
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.99
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.64
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,663.43
-0.1%
Silver
19.56
-0.1%
Palladium
1,932.03
-2.1%
Platinum
962.00
+0.5%
Brent-ruolie
95.69
+2.3%
Top 40
60,684
+0.2%
All Share
67,347
+0.4%
Resource 10
63,666
-0.0%
Industrial 25
79,207
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,650
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
He's spent half of his young life fighting cancer – now he's a leukaemia warrior

11h ago

He's spent half of his young life fighting cancer – now he's a leukaemia warrior
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet Simba and Mir, two lions rescued from Ukraine and relocated to a game farm in...

26 Oct

Meet Simba and Mir, two lions rescued from Ukraine and relocated to a game farm in Gqeberha
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22299.21) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo