Krugersdorp gang rapes: SAPS apologises for leaking personal information of victims

The SAPS has apologised to Krugersdorp gang-rape victims and their families for distributing their personal information.

The Information Regulator ordered the police to publish an apology after the "unlawful processing of the personal information".

The eight women were gang-raped by a group of men in West Village, Krugersdorp, in July last year.

The SA Police Service (SAPS) has apologised for distributing the personal information of several Krugersdorp gang-rape victims in violation of several provisions of the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).

In a statement on Wednesday night, national police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, said an internal departmental investigation into the matter had been concluded.

"The final report found that, indeed, the personal information of victims was released inappropriately, but no ill intent was uncovered. This, however, still does not justify the sharing of such information," Masemola said.

Last month, the Information Regulator found that police had failed to take appropriate, reasonable, technical measures to prevent the unlawful accessing of personal information of the eight women who were gang-raped by a group of men in West Village, Krugersdorp, in July last year.

Their names, ages, home addresses, and ID numbers were shared via WhatsApp after they were leaked.

The regulator ordered police to publish an apology within 31 days in major national weekly news publications and on social media platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter, for the "unlawful processing of the personal information".

Masemola said the information shared on various internal WhatsApp platforms sought to "only mobilise all the necessary roleplayers and resources in a bid to apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime".

"During the process of tracing the suspects, the SAPS management of Gauteng, the relevant district, stations, and units were alerted to the crime and requested to mobilise resources to trace the suspects. WhatsApp messages were used to communicate due to the urgency of tracing the suspects.

He added:

Unfortunately, personal information of the abovementioned victims was disclosed in the WhatsApp messages on SAPS WhatsApp groups, which found its way to social media.

"The SAPS regrets the disclosure of such personal information and apologises to the victims of the dreadful crimes for the information breach and the hardship caused as a result," Masemola said.

Masemola added that crimes against women and children remained a priority for the police and apologised.

"On behalf of the SAPS, I apologise unreservedly to the victims in particular, and their families.

"The SAPS management continues to issue directives and drive internal awareness campaigns within the SAPS in an endeavour to avoid a repeat of such information breach."



