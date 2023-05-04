1h ago

Share

Krugersdorp gang rapes: SAPS apologises for leaking personal information of victims

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SAPS issued an apology for the inappropriate distribution of personal information of several Krugersdorp gang-rape victims.
SAPS issued an apology for the inappropriate distribution of personal information of several Krugersdorp gang-rape victims.
PHOTO: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images
  • The SAPS has apologised to Krugersdorp gang-rape victims and their families for distributing their personal information. 
  • The Information Regulator ordered the police to publish an apology after the "unlawful processing of the personal information".
  • The eight women were gang-raped by a group of men in West Village, Krugersdorp, in July last year.

The SA Police Service (SAPS) has apologised for distributing the personal information of several Krugersdorp gang-rape victims in violation of several provisions of the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).

In a statement on Wednesday night, national police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, said an internal departmental investigation into the matter had been concluded.

"The final report found that, indeed, the personal information of victims was released inappropriately, but no ill intent was uncovered. This, however, still does not justify the sharing of such information," Masemola said.

READ | Police launch probe after 'continuous leaking of information to the media'

Last month, the Information Regulator found that police had failed to take appropriate, reasonable, technical measures to prevent the unlawful accessing of personal information of the eight women who were gang-raped by a group of men in West Village, Krugersdorp, in July last year.

Their names, ages, home addresses, and ID numbers were shared via WhatsApp after they were leaked.

The regulator ordered police to publish an apology within 31 days in major national weekly news publications and on social media platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter, for the "unlawful processing of the personal information".

Masemola said the information shared on various internal WhatsApp platforms sought to "only mobilise all the necessary roleplayers and resources in a bid to apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime".

"During the process of tracing the suspects, the SAPS management of Gauteng, the relevant district, stations, and units were alerted to the crime and requested to mobilise resources to trace the suspects. WhatsApp messages were used to communicate due to the urgency of tracing the suspects.

He added:

Unfortunately, personal information of the abovementioned victims was disclosed in the WhatsApp messages on SAPS WhatsApp groups, which found its way to social media.

"The SAPS regrets the disclosure of such personal information and apologises to the victims of the dreadful crimes for the information breach and the hardship caused as a result," Masemola said.

Masemola added that crimes against women and children remained a priority for the police and apologised.

"On behalf of the SAPS, I apologise unreservedly to the victims in particular, and their families.

"The SAPS management continues to issue directives and drive internal awareness campaigns within the SAPS in an endeavour to avoid a repeat of such information breach."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsgautengjohannesburgcrimerapecrime and courtspolice
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you gotten your hands on the popular Prime energy drink?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, I'm not wasting my money
94% - 3161 votes
Yes, my stockpile is sorted
2% - 57 votes
Had to find some for my kids
4% - 148 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop

26 Apr

LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.24
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.92
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.17
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.18
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Platinum
1,046.56
-2.1%
Palladium
1,450.27
+1.0%
Gold
2,033.14
-0.3%
Silver
25.50
-0.3%
Brent Crude
72.33
-4.1%
Top 40
72,605
+0.0%
All Share
78,172
-0.1%
Resource 10
69,993
+0.8%
Industrial 25
105,632
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,519
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo