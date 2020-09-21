16m ago

KwaSizabantu: Stay strong, preacher tells congregants in the face of abuse allegations

Clive Ndou
The KwaSizabantu Mission, nestled in the rolling hills of KwaZulu-Natal , finds itself at the centre of claims of cultism.
Chanté Schatz

Sunday service at KwaSizabantu Mission near Kranskop in KwaZulu-Natal went ahead virtually, and was broadcast on its radio station and YouTube channel, with the preacher urging congregants to stay strong in the face of allegations of rape, sexual and financial misconduct.

On Saturday, News24 published the results of a  seven-month investigation into the affairs of the mission, which is in the Kranskop area, and allegations of a range of abuses.

The report also alleged senior members accused of rape had been shielded, and that millions of rand had been laundered in the mission's business operations.

While the mission has dismissed the allegations as a smear campaign, David Masoma, the chairperson of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission), said it would assess the claims against the church.

"If there are claims against any religious organisation we don't have to wait for a formal complaint to be lodged, we look into them," Masoma said.

The seven-month investigation also revealed instances of gross violations of human rights.

EXCLUSIVE | Exodus: Uncovering sexual crimes and missing millions at a KZN 'cult'

Founded by German preacher Erlo Stegen 50 years ago, the KwaSizabantu Mission has since become one of the biggest in Africa.

With businesses that employ hundreds of workers, the mission also owns the popular aQuellé sparkling water plant and agricultural operations supplying fruit and vegetables to local supermarkets Woolworths, Spar, Checkers and Shoprite.

During its probe, News24 was able to obtain sworn affidavits by six women who claim they were either raped, sexually abused, molested or assaulted by men affiliated to KwaSizabantu since the 1980s.

The women who came forward included television personality Marietjie Bosman who despite her Afrikaans background is famous for her mastery of the Zulu language during her shows.

While one of the church's prominent preachers, Albertus van Eeden in a sermon broadcast through the church's radio station Khwezi yesterday, did not directly respond to the News24 investigation, he told the church followers to stay strong.

Attacks against the church, Van Eeden said, had been a common occurrence.

However, the opposition had not been able to destroy the church, he added.

The real enemy of the church, Van Eeden said, was the bad conduct of the members themselves.

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

Bad conduct by church members, particularly if they failed to repent and own up to their sins, he added, could result in God deserting the mission.

aQuellé has become a strong brand in the country, sponsoring a number of sporting events, including Pietermaritzburg's popular swimming event, the Midmar Mile.

While Midmar Mile event organiser Wayne Riddin was adamant the allegations against the KwaSibantu Mission were unlikely to affect the sponsorship, he said he was concerned some people could use them to destroy aQuellé.

"Like in any other organisation, if there are allegations against certain individuals then you deal with those individuals.

"To destroy the entire organisation simply because certain individuals were believed to have done wrong things would be an irresponsible thing to do," he added.

aQuellé, Riddin said, had not only been supporting the Midmar Mile, it had changed the lives of Pietermaritzburg's residents.

"We should first think about the communities currently benefiting from aQuellé before doing anything which has the potential to destroy the company," he added.

The Hawks confirmed they were investigating KwaSizabantu in connection with the money laundering allegations.

Founded in 1970, KwaSizabantu Mission has promoted mass conversions and miraculous healing.

- The Witness

