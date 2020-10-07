1h ago

add bookmark

KwaSizabantu walks out of CRL Rights Commission hearings after chairperson refuses to recuse himself

Azarrah Karrim
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

KwaSizabantu Mission leaders have walked out of a CRL Right Commission hearing into alleged abuses at the mission.

Acting on behalf of the mission, advocate Keith Matthee, maintained that the CRL Right Commission would not give KwaSizabantu a fair hearing and said the chairperson, Professor David Mosoma, should recuse himself.

READ | 'They have mind control over people': Inquiry hears why ex-member calls KwaSizabantu a 'cult'

The commission and KwaSizabantu representatives butted heads over comments Mosoma made in the media.

These comments were the "nail in the coffin" for KwaSizabantu. Matthee said the mission believed that the commission was not impartial.

In response, the commission assured them that they were impartial and added that "[our] primary responsibility is to promote and protect."

After Mosoma refused to recuse himself, the mission said they would consider their options and inform the commission of their decision in writing.

"We have a profound problem with how, starting from Friday and culminating in your interview yesterday, how this Chapter 9 institution has conducted itself in the present matter.

"At this stage, it is our view that what has transpired particularly in this [media] interview, amounts to misconduct in terms of the act, which can have further consequences for the commissioner," Matthee said.

Mosoma replied: "We were giving you an opportunity today, given the fact that this particular issue is in the public domain, for you to tell South Africa - what the witnesses told South Africa - about what happened there."

"You have the right to postpone this, you can postpone this, but remember, the issue of rape, the president said, is a pandemic. It's intolerable," Mosoma added, referring to some of the allegations..

More to follow.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
LETTER TO THE EDITOR | KwaSizabantu Mission: I am saddened by the allegations
WATCH | KSB leaders to testify before the CRL Rights Commission
KwaSizabantu leaders expected to appear before CRL Rights Commission
Read more on:
kwasizabantu missioncrl commissionkwazulu-natal
Lottery
One player scoops the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 2129 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
38% - 1998 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 1120 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.63
(+0.28)
ZAR/GBP
21.41
(+0.46)
ZAR/EUR
19.58
(+0.09)
ZAR/AUD
11.85
(+0.15)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.74)
Gold
1885.87
(+0.31)
Silver
23.51
(+1.04)
Platinum
861.00
(+0.64)
Brent Crude
41.94
(+3.29)
Palladium
2346.06
(+0.98)
All Share
54238.56
(+0.06)
Top 40
49898.76
(+0.06)
Financial 15
10093.45
(+0.43)
Industrial 25
73964.52
(+0.23)
Resource 10
52328.05
(-0.18)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo