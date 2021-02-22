43m ago

add bookmark

KwaZulu-Natal ANC leader Mike Mabuyakhulu heads to trial in September

Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mike Mabuyakhulu is facing charges of of money laundering and corruption. (Jabulani Langa, Gallo Images, Daily Sun, file)
Mike Mabuyakhulu is facing charges of of money laundering and corruption. (Jabulani Langa, Gallo Images, Daily Sun, file)
  • KwaZulu-Natal ANC political heavyweight Mike Mabuyakhulu will head to trial in September.
  • He is one of the accused in the R28-million North Sea Jazz Festival corruption case.
  • He was reinstated by the ANC integrity commission last year, despite still facing criminal charges.

KwaZulu-Natal ANC political heavyweight Mike Mabuyakhulu's corruption matter will head to trial in the Durban High Court in September.

Mabuyakhulu, who is out on R50 000 bail, resumed his political duties in October 2020 on the strength of recommendations by the provincial ANC's integrity commission.

Mabuyakhulu was a no-show in court on Monday, and the case was postponed until 6 September for a trial that is scheduled to run until 8 October.

Last year, Mabuyakhulu, the ANC's KwaZulu-Natal deputy chairperson, was cleared for duty by the provincial integrity committee (PIC).

In August, the committee said that Mabuyakhulu had sent a letter to ANC officials of his intent to resign from his position.

News24 reported that the provincial executive committee (PEC) had rejected his resignation, opting to send him to the integrity committee.

In the latter half of 2020, the ANC asked advocate Gcina Malindi to come up with guidelines on how those who were implicated in corruption should be asked to step aside.

ALSO READ | ‘All ANC members must respect the Zondo Commission’ says KZN premier

It also wants its own legal opinion on whether family members of ANC politicians should be barred from doing business with the state.

This, in light of many ANC leaders being implicated in corruption and other crimes, ignoring a party directive that they should step aside, News24 reported.

In March 2019, Mabuyakhulu launched an application to quash corruption charges related to the failed 2012 North Sea Jazz Festival. The event never took place.

The charges relate to allegations that, during his tenure as economic development MEC, he authorised the payment of R28 million into various accounts for the festival, which never took place, and then allegedly received a R300 000 kickback.

He is charged along with 15 other individuals and companies, including the former head of his department, Desmond Golding. In his affidavit in support of his application which was filed in the Durban Commercial Crime Court, Mabuyakhulu said all the charges dated back to 2012 and 2013 - six to seven years ago - and the investigation had begun then.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancmike mabuyakhulukwazulu-nataldurbanpolitcscorruption
Lottery
1 player bags R216K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
35% - 915 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
28% - 751 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 972 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.81
(-1.16)
ZAR/GBP
20.80
(-1.11)
ZAR/EUR
18.00
(-1.28)
ZAR/AUD
11.70
(-1.20)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-1.28)
Gold
1793.73
(+0.55)
Silver
27.37
(-0.04)
Platinum
1263.50
(-1.44)
Brent Crude
61.91
(0.00)
Palladium
2388.00
(-1.20)
All Share
67452.54
(-0.02)
Top 40
62001.54
(-0.17)
Financial 15
12467.24
(+0.79)
Industrial 25
88975.15
(-1.21)
Resource 10
67677.96
(+0.99)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo