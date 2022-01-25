KwaZulu-Natal ANC Women's League backs Nomusa Ncube-Dube to take over as chairperson

The ANC Women's League in KwaZulu-Natal has revealed its preferred leadership block for the province ahead of the provincial elective conference.

It backs Nomusa Dube-Ncube, who currently serves as treasurer, to take over as chairperson.

Dube-Ncube is the only woman in a leadership position in the provincial ANC.

The leadership race for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is gaining momentum after the ANC Women's League (ANCWL) in the province endorsed Nomusa Dube-Ncube to take over as the chairperson in the province.

The league in KZN held a provincial executive committee (PEC) over the weekend.

On Tuesday, it said it remained concerned about the number of women in the government and the party.

The leadership block the league is backing includes Dube-Ncube as chairperson, Nomagugu Simelane as deputy chairperson, Bongi Sithole Moloi as deputy secretary and Peggy Nkonyeni as treasurer.

Sihle Zikalala is the current chairperson.

The ANC in KZN is expected to hold its conference by June.

Part of the push for female representation in the party is not new.

The league said:



The ANCWL PEC stated that congress particularly needs to focus on addressing the shortage of women in leadership positions and tackling gender-based violence starting from the ANC.

"The PEC is very mindful that patriarchy is subtle and difficult to fight against because it's embedded in the socialisation of societies, but the ANC as the leader of the society has to lead from the front. The ANCWL PEC endorsed the names of the above comrades because it believes that they are mature and dedicated cadres capable of taking the ANC in the province to greater heights," the league added.

The KZN league believes its endorsement of its preferred candidates is a path to dealing with patriarchy and male dominance in the party.



"The ANCWL PEC agreed that they can be lobbied [and] discuss names of preferred leaders, but made up its mind on who to elect as our leaders in the ANC. The PEC believes that for them, the struggle to destroy patriarchy requires women to be more assertive, brave and fight for their space and rights in the movement," the PEC added.

