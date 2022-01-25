4h ago

add bookmark

KwaZulu-Natal ANC Women's League backs Nomusa Ncube-Dube to take over as chairperson

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nomusa-Dube-Ncube has been nominated as ANC Women's League in KwaZulu-Natal chairperson.
Nomusa-Dube-Ncube has been nominated as ANC Women's League in KwaZulu-Natal chairperson.
Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • The ANC Women's League in KwaZulu-Natal has revealed its preferred leadership block for the province ahead of the provincial elective conference.
  • It backs Nomusa Dube-Ncube, who currently serves as treasurer, to take over as chairperson.
  • Dube-Ncube is the only woman in a leadership position in the provincial ANC.

The leadership race for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is gaining momentum after the ANC Women's League (ANCWL) in the province endorsed Nomusa Dube-Ncube to take over as the chairperson in the province.

The league in KZN held a provincial executive committee (PEC) over the weekend.

On Tuesday, it said it remained concerned about the number of women in the government and the party.

The leadership block the league is backing includes Dube-Ncube as chairperson, Nomagugu Simelane as deputy chairperson, Bongi Sithole Moloi as deputy secretary and Peggy Nkonyeni as treasurer.

Sihle Zikalala is the current chairperson.

READ | ANC faction in KwaZulu-Natal wants three influential leaders out

Dube-Ncube serves as the treasurer of the ANC in KZN and is the only woman in a leadership position in the province.

The ANC in KZN is expected to hold its conference by June.

Part of the push for female representation in the party is not new.

The league said:

The ANCWL PEC stated that congress particularly needs to focus on addressing the shortage of women in leadership positions and tackling gender-based violence starting from the ANC.


"The PEC is very mindful that patriarchy is subtle and difficult to fight against because it's embedded in the socialisation of societies, but the ANC as the leader of the society has to lead from the front. The ANCWL PEC endorsed the names of the above comrades because it believes that they are mature and dedicated cadres capable of taking the ANC in the province to greater heights," the league added.

The KZN league believes its endorsement of its preferred candidates is a path to dealing with patriarchy and male dominance in the party.

"The ANCWL PEC agreed that they can be lobbied [and] discuss names of preferred leaders, but made up its mind on who to elect as our leaders in the ANC. The PEC believes that for them, the struggle to destroy patriarchy requires women to be more assertive, brave and fight for their space and rights in the movement," the PEC added.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancnomusa ncube-dubepolitics
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
33% - 558 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
67% - 1109 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.32
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.64
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.27
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,842.40
-0.0%
Silver
23.70
-1.2%
Palladium
2,171.50
+1.1%
Platinum
1,021.50
-1.1%
Brent Crude
86.27
-1.9%
Top 40
66,009
+0.5%
All Share
72,500
+0.5%
Resource 10
72,947
+2.1%
Industrial 25
90,290
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,796
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo