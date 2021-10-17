1h ago

add bookmark

KwaZulu-Natal bus crash: Eldo Coaches appoints lawyers to help families of victims with RAF claims

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Emergency workers are seen at the scene of the accident.
Emergency workers are seen at the scene of the accident.
KZN EMS
  • Eldo Coaches appointed a law firm to assist crash victims and their relatives in claiming from the Road Accident Fund.
  • One of its buses crashed on Tuesday along the N3, leaving 10 people dead and 50 injured.
  • The bus company said the accident was caused by a front tyre blowing out.

Bus company Eldo Coaches has appointed a law firm to help injured passengers and relatives of those who were killed in the devastating bus crash along the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Dev Maharaj and Associates (DMA Inc) has set up a help desk to assist passengers and dependents of the deceased in claiming from the Road Accident Fund (RAF). 

READ | At least 10 killed in tragic bus crash on the N3, KZN

"The following legal representatives are also on standby to assist those in need of legal services - Teboho Putsoane 074 426 0694 - tebohop@dmalaw.co.za and Shikar Maharaj 083 640 5311 - shikarm@dmalaw.co.za. They also have a representative office in Pietermaritzburg that will gladly be able to assist if  required. Please note that there is no obligation to utilise the above services. All affected parties are welcome to utilise any legal support they wish to engage with," Eldo Coaches said in a statement on Saturday.

Staffers at the bus company are available to help, and can be contacted on 011 852 6120 / 011 940 8088/012 323 5475 or by email on info@eldocoaches.co.za.

At least 10 people died on Tuesday when the driver lost control of the bus along the N3 near the Bergville offramp. The bus crashed through the barrier into the southbound lane, rolling several times, and ejecting some occupants in the process. At least 50 passengers suffered moderate to serious injuries.

Eldo Coaches said the accident was caused by a blowout of a front tyre, causing the bus to overturn.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eldo coachesrafkwazulu-natalaccidents
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
32% - 1897 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 2253 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 1783 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.51
+1.7%
Rand - Pound
19.88
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.76
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,767.60
0.0%
Silver
23.31
0.0%
Palladium
2,075.53
0.0%
Platinum
1,059.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.86
+1.0%
Top 40
60,494
+0.2%
All Share
67,029
+0.3%
Resource 10
64,347
-0.1%
Industrial 25
84,819
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,961
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21285.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo