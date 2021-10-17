KwaZulu-Natal bus crash: Eldo Coaches appoints lawyers to help families of victims with RAF claims

Eldo Coaches appointed a law firm to assist crash victims and their relatives in claiming from the Road Accident Fund.

One of its buses crashed on Tuesday along the N3, leaving 10 people dead and 50 injured.

The bus company said the accident was caused by a front tyre blowing out.

Bus company Eldo Coaches has appointed a law firm to help injured passengers and relatives of those who were killed in the devastating bus crash along the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.



Dev Maharaj and Associates (DMA Inc) has set up a help desk to assist passengers and dependents of the deceased in claiming from the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

"The following legal representatives are also on standby to assist those in need of legal services - Teboho Putsoane 074 426 0694 - tebohop@dmalaw.co.za and Shikar Maharaj 083 640 5311 - shikarm@dmalaw.co.za. They also have a representative office in Pietermaritzburg that will gladly be able to assist if required. Please note that there is no obligation to utilise the above services. All affected parties are welcome to utilise any legal support they wish to engage with," Eldo Coaches said in a statement on Saturday.

Staffers at the bus company are available to help, and can be contacted on 011 852 6120 / 011 940 8088/012 323 5475 or by email on info@eldocoaches.co.za.

At least 10 people died on Tuesday when the driver lost control of the bus along the N3 near the Bergville offramp. The bus crashed through the barrier into the southbound lane, rolling several times, and ejecting some occupants in the process. At least 50 passengers suffered moderate to serious injuries.

Eldo Coaches said the accident was caused by a blowout of a front tyre, causing the bus to overturn.

