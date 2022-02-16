KwaZulu-Natal businessman scoops R167m PowerBall jackpot

A 67-year-old Ballito businessman has been identified as a R167 million Lotto winner.



The man won in the PowerBall draw last Friday.

According to the man, who is an avid golfer, he plans to settle his debt, make several investments and donate some of his winnings to charity.

Besides wanting to travel, he has no plans to make any drastic changes to his lifestyle.

He found out he had won when checking his ticket numbers on the internet.



Before approaching the Ithuba regional office in Durban to claim his winnings on Tuesday, he had only told his immediate family, and kept his ticket in a safe.

"This is the second-highest PowerBall jackpot win since February 2019 when we had a R232 million winner. In July 2021, we also had a R158 million jackpot winner," Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said.

"With this recent big PowerBall jackpot win, it shows that there are various ways that tickets can be played through buying them at a retailer or playing through one of our digital channels; players have the option of selecting numbers manually or via quick-pick."

