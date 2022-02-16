12m ago

add bookmark

KwaZulu-Natal businessman scoops R167m PowerBall jackpot

Cebelihle Mthethwa
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Ballito man has won the PowerBall.
A Ballito man has won the PowerBall.
Son

A 67-year-old Ballito businessman has been identified as a R167 million Lotto winner.

The man won in the PowerBall draw last Friday.

According to the man, who is an avid golfer, he plans to settle his debt, make several investments and donate some of his winnings to charity.

Besides wanting to travel, he has no plans to make any drastic changes to his lifestyle.

READ | Unemployed Limpopo woman bags R50 million in lotto draw

He found out he had won when checking his ticket numbers on the internet.

Before approaching the Ithuba regional office in Durban to claim his winnings on Tuesday, he had only told his immediate family, and kept his ticket in a safe.

"This is the second-highest PowerBall jackpot win since February 2019 when we had a R232 million winner. In July 2021, we also had a R158 million jackpot winner," Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said.

"With this recent big PowerBall jackpot win, it shows that there are various ways that tickets can be played through buying them at a retailer or playing through one of our digital channels; players have the option of selecting numbers manually or via quick-pick."

What would you do if you won the Lotto? We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ithubadurbankwazulu-natallotto
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
12% - 1281 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
79% - 8119 votes
I don't know
9% - 905 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.06
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.47
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.14
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.82
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,866.78
+0.7%
Silver
23.52
+0.7%
Palladium
2,289.48
+1.6%
Platinum
1,061.50
+3.2%
Brent Crude
93.28
-3.4%
Top 40
69,736
+0.8%
All Share
76,503
+0.9%
Resource 10
78,015
+2.1%
Industrial 25
92,337
-0.5%
Financial 15
16,364
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo