KwaZulu-Natal cop dies on duty after alleged speedster runs him over

A KwaZulu-Natal traffic cop has been killed by a suspected drunk driver while on duty.

The City of uMhlathuze said the officer was mowed down after a speeding vehicle veered wildly into him.

Condolences for the deceased officer have been pouring in on social media.

A KwaZulu-Natal traffic officer died while manning a speed camera operation on the N2 in eMpangeni, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, after a motorist in an Audi SUV ran him over.

The City of uMhlathuze said the officer, Nduduzo Ncanana, 33, and his colleague were on duty on the N2, about a kilometre before the R102 turnoff, when the incident occurred.

The motorist was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and was arrested at the scene.

In a statement, the City said Ncanana's colleague ran across the road to prepare to stop a speeding vehicle, while he remained next to the speed machine on the shoulder of the roadway.

The statement read:

As the vehicle drew closer behind a bakkie moving in the same direction, the Audi veered suddenly to the left and clipped the left side of the bakkie and came off the roadway onto officer Ncanana, who was waiting next to the speed device.

The officer was declared dead on the scene.



Notorious intersection

Police are investigating a culpable homicide case, as well as charges of reckless and negligent driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Condolences poured in for the officer on Facebook and Twitter after the municipality posted the statement.

Several people also expressed concern on Facebook about the spot where the officers chose to trap speeding motorists.

Some claimed motorists often drove through red traffic lights at the intersection.

"I saw those three officers there, they were standing almost right next to the robot in the middle of the road, they were trapping facing the traffic coming from the Richard's Bay side, they had a double cab bakkie parked in the middle of the intersection on the island obstructing the view of the traffic, the grass in front of them was so long as it's not cut that they were able to hide in it and jump out from it to catch motorists speeding. Not the best plan (sic)," one post read.

Another commented: "The City needs to sort these problems out, they also need to stop these drunk drivers... With that said stepping out into the road when someone if traveling at high speed will get you killed. RIP to the officer and condolences to their family(sic)!"

KwaZulu-Natal police were approached for comment, but did not respond. Their comment will be added once received.

In August last year, a taxi driver was arrested for allegedly killing a traffic officer in a hit-and-run incident in Cape Town.

Deon Sampson, 46, died after he was dragged for nearly 200 metres.