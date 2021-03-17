KwaZulu-Natal correctional official suspended after sex video goes viral

A KwaZulu-Natal correctional officer who was caught having sex with an inmate has been suspended.

The video went viral.

The correctional services department said a rumour that they were married was false.

A KwaZulu-Natal correctional officer who was captured on camera while engaging in sexual activity with a prisoner, has been suspended.



"We have charged that official with a suspension letter. The letter has been handed to her and she has been suspended now. The investigation has been broaden[ed] beyond just the two people involved in the video," Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told News24 on Wednesday.

A Twitter post claiming the two were married was false, according to Nxumalo. "That is not true. There is no relationship there."

The officer and inmate are from the Ncome Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

On Tuesday night, the department said it was "embarrassed and gutted" by the video.

"Sexual activities between inmates and correctional officials are shameful incidents that can never be ascribed to what is expected of our officials. Correctional officials are expected to abide by a code of conduct, and despicable acts of sexual activities with inmates shall never be tolerated," News24 quoted the department as saying.

The department has appealed to those who are in possession of the video to stop sharing it.

