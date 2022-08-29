1h ago

add bookmark

KwaZulu-Natal DG arrested for allegedly intimidating Mhlathuze Water Board chairperson

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
KwaZulu-Natal Director-General Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize.
KwaZulu-Natal Director-General Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize.
Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
  • The director-general in the Office of the Premier in KwaZulu-Natal, Nonhlanhla Mkhize, has been arrested on allegations of defeating the ends of justice and intimidation.
  • This after the chairperson of the Mhlathuze Water Board reported allegations of the irregular appointment of service providers.
  • Mkhize is accused of sending an individual to the home of the water board chairperson calling on her to cease the investigation and hand over a forensic investigative report.

The Hawks have arrested the director-general in the Office of the Premier in KwaZulu-Natal along with her partner after they allegedly tried to intimidate the chairperson of the Mhlathuze Water Board.

Nonhlanhla Mkhize, 58, and her partner, 47, were arrested following extensive investigations, Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said, adding they would "appear in court soon".

The Hawks National Clean Audit Task Team of the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation swooped on Mkhize's home on Monday morning and arrested her on allegations of defeating the ends of justice and intimidation.

Mbambo said the arrests followed the chairperson of Mhlathuze Water Board reporting allegations of the irregular appointment of service providers without following supply chain management protocols.

READ | Mr X tells Zondo commission that Mhlathuze Water engineer used his company to move funds

There are also allegations of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act for "not complying with the operational policies of the public entity".

"Investigations revealed that some senior officials are implicated in the irregularities which amounted to around R37 million."

Intimidation at home

Mbambo said following the investigation and compilation of the forensic report related to the irregular appointment, the chairperson of the Mhlathuze Water Board allegedly received a visit from an unknown person at her home claiming to be from the National Intelligence Agency.

The individual claimed to have been sent by a senior manager in the premier's office. 

"The alleged individual threatened the chairperson with arrest and demanded the forensic report. He further insisted that the complainant must stop with the investigation."

Mbambo said:
It later emerged that the said person was not from the National Intelligence Agency and that he was in cahoots with persons of interests implicated in the investigation.

She added the operation was ongoing and a further four people implicated in malfeasance at the bulk water utility were arrested on charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering.

All six were expected in the Durban Magistrate's Court soon, Mbambo said.

Among those arrested include a senior official at the Mhlathuze Water Board and service providers, she added.

"More arrests are imminent."

The Office of the Premier was mum on the issue, saying: "Respectfully, at this stage, the Office of the Premier is not in a position to make any comment on the matter as it is in the hands of law enforcement authorities."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
There's been some jarring testimony during suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Parliament is finally stepping up its oversight
28% - 2163 votes
Hiring Dali Mpofu as her lawyer was self-sabotage
25% - 1937 votes
The whole thing is a waste of taxpayer money
43% - 3317 votes
Mkhwebane is clearly the victim of a political witch-hunt
3% - 264 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.84
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.76
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.86
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,741.25
+0.2%
Silver
18.78
-0.7%
Palladium
2,131.00
+0.9%
Platinum
871.50
+0.7%
Brent Crude
100.99
+1.6%
Top 40
62,686
-1.3%
All Share
69,357
-1.2%
Resource 10
63,182
-2.1%
Industrial 25
84,937
-0.6%
Financial 15
15,496
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They...

26 Aug

Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They deserve a chance'
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo