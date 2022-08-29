KwaZulu-Natal DG arrested for allegedly intimidating Mhlathuze Water Board chairperson

The director-general in the Office of the Premier in KwaZulu-Natal, Nonhlanhla Mkhize, has been arrested on allegations of defeating the ends of justice and intimidation.

This after the chairperson of the Mhlathuze Water Board reported allegations of the irregular appointment of service providers.

Mkhize is accused of sending an individual to the home of the water board chairperson calling on her to cease the investigation and hand over a forensic investigative report.

Nonhlanhla Mkhize, 58, and her partner, 47, were arrested following extensive investigations, Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said, adding they would "appear in court soon".

The Hawks National Clean Audit Task Team of the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation swooped on Mkhize's home on Monday morning and arrested her on allegations of defeating the ends of justice and intimidation.

Mbambo said the arrests followed the chairperson of Mhlathuze Water Board reporting allegations of the irregular appointment of service providers without following supply chain management protocols.

There are also allegations of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act for "not complying with the operational policies of the public entity".

"Investigations revealed that some senior officials are implicated in the irregularities which amounted to around R37 million."

Intimidation at home

Mbambo said following the investigation and compilation of the forensic report related to the irregular appointment, the chairperson of the Mhlathuze Water Board allegedly received a visit from an unknown person at her home claiming to be from the National Intelligence Agency.

The individual claimed to have been sent by a senior manager in the premier's office.

"The alleged individual threatened the chairperson with arrest and demanded the forensic report. He further insisted that the complainant must stop with the investigation."

It later emerged that the said person was not from the National Intelligence Agency and that he was in cahoots with persons of interests implicated in the investigation.

Mbambo said:

She added the operation was ongoing and a further four people implicated in malfeasance at the bulk water utility were arrested on charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering.



All six were expected in the Durban Magistrate's Court soon, Mbambo said.

Among those arrested include a senior official at the Mhlathuze Water Board and service providers, she added.

"More arrests are imminent."

The Office of the Premier was mum on the issue, saying: "Respectfully, at this stage, the Office of the Premier is not in a position to make any comment on the matter as it is in the hands of law enforcement authorities."