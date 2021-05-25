KwaZulu-Natal domestic worker found dead in employer's pool

A KwaZulu-Natal domestic worker drowned in a swimming pool at the property where she was employed.

Police divers from Durban were called to the scene in Inanda on Monday in response to the drowning, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

"A 46-year-old female Nobuhle Ndlovu was found floating in a residential swimming pool in the Matabetuleshe area. The victim was a domestic worker at the property," Mbhele said.

Ndlovu's body was recovered and handed over to police officers from Inanda.

An inquest docket was opened, Mbhele said.

