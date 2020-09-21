KwaZulu-Natal double farm murder: Police hunting four more suspects

Police Minister Bheki Cele says they are pursuing four more suspects in the double murder of a farming couple.

He said the first suspect was arrested just days after the murders.

The arrest was kept under wraps to allow police to track more suspects.

Police are pursuing four more suspects in the double murder of Glen and Vida Rafferty who were shot dead on their KwaZulu-Natal farm last month, police minister Bheki Cele said.

"We are glad someone appeared in court today. We are looking at four more people we are chasing. That person was arrested four days after the incident, but we were keeping it [confidential] so we are able to pursue other matters [in the case]," said Cele on Monday.

He was speaking in Normadien, Newcastle, where he hosted a rural imbizo.

Cele was addressing journalists after engaging with community members who have lamented racial tensions.

He said they would deal with all matters procedurally.

"People can be angry, but as government we will not be directed by the anger of people. We will be dealing with the situation."

ALSO READ | Suspect confesses to murder of Rafferty couple on KwaZulu-Natal farm - police

Cele said issues surrounding poor service delivery from the local police station were being addressed.

"I'm sending a team to come and investigate. We came here for the murder and [I] am trying to deal with all this."

Shot dead

Cele's visit comes after 63-year-old farm owner Glen Rafferty, his wife, Vida, 60, and their dog were shot dead on 29 August.

The suspect allegedly ransacked the house and destroyed cameras before fleeing in the couple's vehicle which was later found abandoned in Elandslaagte, police said at the time.

The man was arrested by a detective from the provincial organised crime unit at Osizweni.

READ | Witnesses speak about Charl Kinnear killing

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, the suspect was "taken to a magistrate where a confession was recorded".

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Natasha Kara confirmed that Siyabonga Goodman Macu, 29, appeared in the Newcastle Magistrate's Court on Monday.

He faces two murder charges, plus charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The matter was postponed until 28 September for a bail application.