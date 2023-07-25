27m ago

Share

KwaZulu-Natal flood victim wins R44m in Lotto draw

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man whose home was affected by flooding in KZN has won R44 million in the Lotto draw.
A man whose home was affected by flooding in KZN has won R44 million in the Lotto draw.
PHOTO: Duncan Alfreds/News24
  • A KwaZulu-Natal man has won a R44 million in the Lotto draw.
  • He plans to use the money to build his family a home.
  • He also plans to invest in his children's education.

After his home was affected by flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, a father of seven won a whopping R44 million in the Lotto draw.

He bought the winning ticket on 12 July on the Standard Bank app.

And it wasn't his first win.

The man took home R340 000 in the lottery a few years ago.

He hopes to use his latest winnings to improve his family's future, by building them a safe and secure home.

"I am beyond grateful for this incredible stroke of luck and the overwhelming support of the national lottery. Winning this life-changing amount will enable me to build a legacy for my family, something I had only dreamt of. I want to provide them with a stable and secure home, ensuring their safety and well-being," he said.

The man also plans to invest in his children's education. 

The CEO of lottery operator Ithuba, Charmaine Mabuza, added: "We are overjoyed to witness another life-changing moment with the national lottery. This latest winner's story reaffirms our commitment to offering opportunities that bring positive change to people's lives. We commend the winner for his responsible play and inspiring dedication to securing a brighter future for his family through education and safe housing."

Another winner was also announced this week.

The Capitec client won almost R20 million in the recent PowerBall Plus Draw after buying a ticket for Friday's draw on the Capitec banking platform.

"This significant win has undoubtedly brought joy and excitement to the lucky winner, whose life will be forever transformed by this substantial windfall. The national lottery team congratulates the individual and extends their best wishes for an abundant and prosperous future," Mabuza said.

"Moments like this are what make the national lottery so special, as we witness the positive impact that our games can have on the lives of our players."

Winners receive support and guidance throughout the prize-claim process, including free financial and trauma counselling for prizes worth more than R50 000.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ithubakwazulu-nataldurbanlottery
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 6303 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 264 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients

24 Jul

LISTEN | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.68
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.72
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.59
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.97
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
965.62
+0.5%
Palladium
1,285.94
0.0%
Gold
1,961.80
+0.4%
Silver
24.52
+0.7%
Brent-ruolie
82.74
+2.0%
Top 40
72,039
+0.7%
All Share
77,289
+0.7%
Resource 10
64,649
+1.6%
Industrial 25
104,906
+0.8%
Financial 15
16,833
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

1h ago

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo