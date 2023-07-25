KwaZulu-Natal flood victim wins R44m in Lotto draw

A KwaZulu-Natal man has won a R44 million in the Lotto draw.

He plans to use the money to build his family a home.

He also plans to invest in his children's education.

After his home was affected by flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, a father of seven won a whopping R44 million in the Lotto draw.

He bought the winning ticket on 12 July on the Standard Bank app.

And it wasn't his first win.

The man took home R340 000 in the lottery a few years ago.

He hopes to use his latest winnings to improve his family's future, by building them a safe and secure home.

"I am beyond grateful for this incredible stroke of luck and the overwhelming support of the national lottery. Winning this life-changing amount will enable me to build a legacy for my family, something I had only dreamt of. I want to provide them with a stable and secure home, ensuring their safety and well-being," he said.

The man also plans to invest in his children's education.

The CEO of lottery operator Ithuba, Charmaine Mabuza, added: "We are overjoyed to witness another life-changing moment with the national lottery. This latest winner's story reaffirms our commitment to offering opportunities that bring positive change to people's lives. We commend the winner for his responsible play and inspiring dedication to securing a brighter future for his family through education and safe housing."

Another winner was also announced this week.

The Capitec client won almost R20 million in the recent PowerBall Plus Draw after buying a ticket for Friday's draw on the Capitec banking platform.

"This significant win has undoubtedly brought joy and excitement to the lucky winner, whose life will be forever transformed by this substantial windfall. The national lottery team congratulates the individual and extends their best wishes for an abundant and prosperous future," Mabuza said.

"Moments like this are what make the national lottery so special, as we witness the positive impact that our games can have on the lives of our players."

Winners receive support and guidance throughout the prize-claim process, including free financial and trauma counselling for prizes worth more than R50 000.



