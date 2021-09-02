KwaZulu-Natal health MEC issues public apology after flouting Covid-19 protocols

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has issued a public apology after she and her guests were seen flouting Covid-19 protocols during her surprise party in August.

"As directed by the premier of KwaZulu-Natal, I, Nomagugu Simelane, hereby wish to tender a public apology for having being less than ethical or exemplary in my conduct, as has been found by the premier.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala decided on the matter after Simelane and her guests were seen dancing without face masks at her party.

From a video and photographs, according to Zikalala, it was clear the party-goers, including Simelane, were not wearing masks and did not appear to be practicing social distancing.

He instructed her to issue a public apology within seven days.

In addition, half of her salary will be docked and paid to NGOs involved in the fight against Covid-19.

"I respect all of the premier's utterances and sanctions without reservation and will, henceforth, abide by them fully as I am fully aware of the responsibility that I hold as well as the purpose and intention of the Covid-19 regulations."

Simelane said she acknowledged the fact the country was still confronted by the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

"It is time for us not to be deterred; but to instead unite, strengthen our systems, and fight even harder than before, in order to save as many lives as possible," she added.



