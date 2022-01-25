KwaZulu-Natal hitman gets life sentence for killing six

One of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case has been sentenced to six life terms for six unrelated murders.

The six people were killed over the course of four years in parts of northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Ntuli will appear in court again in court in April for the murder of Meyiwa.

A notorious KwaZulu-Natal hitman has been sentenced to six life terms for the unrelated murder of an ANC ward councillor and five other people.



Fisokuhle Ntuli was sentenced in the Esikhawini Regional Court on Tuesday for the six counts of murder. the court imposed an additional 39 years in prison for one count of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm and two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition.

He is also an accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

Ntuli's reign of terror in northern KwaZulu-Natal started in KwaNongoma in 2015 where he killed Bhutiza Mahlobo.



The following year, he killed ANC ward councillor Thami Goodwill Nyembe while Nyembe and his wife were driving in their car. Nyembe's wife was severely injured.

He killed Zulu brothers, Sibusiso Phiwayinkosi, Mcebisi and Sibusiso Elvis, in January 2017 and murdered Sphamandla Zungu in August 2018.

After the court found him guilty in October 2021, State advocate Cyril Selepe revealed that the Zulu brothers would have testified against Ntuli in the Nyembe murder trial.

Impact

Selepe led the evidence of eyewitnesses and presented ballistics evidence and victim impact statements from those affected by Ntuli's actions.

"All the statements alluded to the horrific and violent manner in which the victims were killed, with the family members saying that Ntuli had no right to take the lives of their loved ones.

"Further, they described the emotional and financial hardships they have had to encounter due to the loss of the breadwinners. In sentencing Ntuli, Magistrate PES Madida said he must only be considered for parole after serving 25 years in prison," National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said.

News24 previously reported that Ntuli was a person of interest in about 14 other cases in Gauteng.