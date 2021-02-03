1h ago

KwaZulu-Natal man, 22, gets life sentence for raping and robbing 83-year-old disabled pensioner

Malibongwe Dayimani
A rapist has been sentenced to life in jail.
Jackie Clausen, Gallo Images
  • A 22-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to life in jail for raping and robbing an 83-year-old wheelchair-bound pensioner.
  • The accused, known to the victim, entered her home in the early hours of the morning, dropped her from the bed onto the floor and repeatedly banged her head on the cement.
  • The woman testified she could not fight back against the man she considered to be like her grandson, and who took advantage of her vulnerability.

A 22-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man has been handed a life term and 12 months imprisonment for raping and robbing an 83-year-old wheelchair-bound pensioner.

The sentence was handed down by the KwaDukuza Regional Court on Wednesday.

The incident happened in the Ntshawini area near KwaDukuza in November 2018, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara.

Kara said the victim was physically challenged and relied on a wheelchair to move around.

Kara said the accused, known to the victim, entered her home in the early hours of the morning, dropped her from the bed onto the floor and repeatedly banged her head on the cement (floor).

After the accused had raped her, he stole her bag containing R27 and fled the scene. The victim had to wait until the next morning so she could call out for help when her neighbour walked past, said Kara.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and she received psycho-social support at the KwaDukuza Thuthuzela Care Centre, said Kara.

Prosecutor Ronita Lutchman led the evidence of a medical doctor who testified about the victim's physical injuries.

Lutchman also submitted DNA evidence and the testimony of the victim's daughter, who was the first to report the incident.

"The daughter said that her mother was able to identify the accused as she saw what he was wearing and recognised him as he had visited her grandsons several times before. The description of the accused coupled with a description of his clothes assisted the police in his arrest," said Kara.

She added that in court, the accused denied the victim's claims and said that he spent the night in question drinking with his friends and later went home.

Kara said however, when called to testify in his defence, his friends could not confirm that he had gone straight home.

The State also submitted a victim impact statement in which she said no words could describe the trauma she suffered.

She described herself as a helpless old lady who could not fight back. While she had considered the accused to be like her grandson, he took advantage of her vulnerability.

KwaZulu-Natal Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Elaine Zungu welcomed the conviction and sentence.

"Gender-based violence (GBV), needs to be fought vigorously as this type of crime is rife in our society. He [the accused] knew her condition, and he took advantage of the situation," Zungu said.

"It is hoped that this sentence will send out a strong message that GBV will not be tolerated within our society. We will continue to focus on these types of crimes. The prosecutor and the SAPS who worked on this matter are commended."

Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalgender-based violencecrimerape
