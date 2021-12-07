KwaZulu-Natal man accused of beheading 6-year-old girl

A man who allegedly beheaded a six-year-old child will be mentally assessed.

He is accused of beheading the child after having an argument with her uncle.

He was apparently seen leaving the child's rondavel with a bloodied plastic bag.

A 24-year-old man who allegedly beheaded a six-year-old girl who was known to him, will undergo medical assessment following his second court appearance in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.



"The matter was postponed at the request of the accused's legal representative, for arrangements for him to undergo mental assessment," National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

The child's body was found in a rondavel in KwaSobalili village, Ntabamhlophe. It is alleged the suspect had a confrontation with the child's uncle before the murder.

He allegedly left the home and secretly returned and entered the rondavel in which the child was sleeping.



He was apparently seen running out with a plastic bag dripping with blood, according to the KZN social welfare department. The child's head was found by residents at a nearby river.

'Barbaric'

Social Development MEC Nonhlahla Khoza condemned the incident, describing it as "a barbaric act of this heartless criminal who murdered an innocent child".

"The gruesome circumstances of this case, where it is said that the child's head was separated from the body shows that the suspect had planned his act.

"Whatever that could have been an issue between the adults, the child was never involved. It is very painful that the child has suffered and died like this."

The incident occurred just a few hours after the launch of the 16 Days of No Violence Against Women and Children campaign.

"We know that the majority of the children and women are abused and murdered by those close to them who are supposed to provide protection. We have to work together to end this scourge," Khoza said.