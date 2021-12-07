1h ago

add bookmark

KwaZulu-Natal man accused of beheading 6-year-old girl

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man has been accused of beheading a girl.
A man has been accused of beheading a girl.
Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais
  • A man who allegedly beheaded a six-year-old child will be mentally assessed.
  • He is accused of beheading the child after having an argument with her uncle.
  • He was apparently seen leaving the child's rondavel with a bloodied plastic bag.

A 24-year-old man who allegedly beheaded a six-year-old girl who was known to him, will undergo medical assessment following his second court appearance in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

"The matter was postponed at the request of the accused's legal representative, for arrangements for him to undergo mental assessment," National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

The child's body was found in a rondavel in KwaSobalili village, Ntabamhlophe. It is alleged the suspect had a confrontation with the child's uncle before the murder.

READ | How I cracked the Rosemary Ndlovu case - meet the cop who put serial killer in jail

He allegedly left the home and secretly returned and entered the rondavel in which the child was sleeping.

He was apparently seen running out with a plastic bag dripping with blood, according to the KZN social welfare department. The child's head was found by residents at a nearby river.

'Barbaric'

Social Development MEC Nonhlahla Khoza condemned the incident, describing it as "a barbaric act of this heartless criminal who murdered an innocent child".

"The gruesome circumstances of this case, where it is said that the child's head was separated from the body shows that the suspect had planned his act. 

"Whatever that could have been an issue between the adults, the child was never involved. It is very painful that the child has suffered and died like this."

The incident occurred just a few hours after the launch of the 16 Days of No Violence Against Women and Children campaign.

"We know that the majority of the children and women are abused and murdered by those close to them who are supposed to provide protection. We have to work together to end this scourge," Khoza said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalcrimecourts
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
71% - 11690 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
29% - 4833 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.98
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.13
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.97
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.34
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,780.26
+0.1%
Silver
22.39
0.0%
Palladium
1,864.50
+0.5%
Platinum
956.76
+1.6%
Brent Crude
73.08
+4.6%
Top 40
66,242
+2.5%
All Share
72,680
+2.3%
Resource 10
69,758
+3.5%
Industrial 25
95,787
+2.6%
Financial 15
14,117
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo