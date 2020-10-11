KwaZulu-Natal man bust for offering cop R3 000 bribe during stock theft investigation

A Pietermaritzburg man has been arrested for allegedly offering a police officer a R3 000 bribe after police seized goats at his premises during a stock theft investigation.

The goats were stolen from Umlazi in September and the docket was assigned to the Pietermaritzburg Stock Theft Unit for investigation, according to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

"The investigating officer commenced his investigation and 31 goats were recovered from an informal settlement at U Section," Mbele said.

On Friday, the owner of the premises where the goats were found offered the police cash for his release and begged the police officers not to confiscate the livestock, Mbele added.

"An operation was conducted where he was going to meet the investigating officer and give him cash."

He was arrested while allegedly offering the police officer R3 000.

The man will be charged with bribery and stock theft.

He is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

