KwaZulu-Natal man handed life sentence for raping stepdaughter, 10

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced for raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter.

He was found to have raped the child while staying at her mother's house.

The man was handed a life sentence.

A 50-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man has been handed a life sentence in the Pongola Regional Court for raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter.

The man was sentenced last week for the rape in the Ngome area near Vryheid in March 2019, said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Natasha Kara.

The man was in a relationship with the victim's mother and would often visit her, said Kara.

"The victim lived with her mother and siblings, and whenever he visited them, he would leave by the evening. On the day of the incident, he visited their home and he and the victim's mother drank alcohol. He stayed over that night and raped the victim at some point when everyone was asleep," said Kara.

The next morning the child told her mother what had happened, and it was reported to the police.

"The man was subsequently arrested. However, he maintained his innocence," said Kara.

During the trial, Regional Court prosecutor Nomsa Precious Nkosi led the testimonies of the victim and her mother. Nkosi also led the medical evidence of the doctor.

"The victim, in her evidence, said that the offence has affected her, and she can no longer concentrate at school. She was also scared of men and felt that she will never be able to trust another man. She also said that she would try her best at school so that she can become a teacher and be able to teach children how to protect themselves," said Kara.

