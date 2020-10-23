50m ago

KwaZulu-Natal man jailed for 10 years after child porn found on cellphone he forgot in chain store

Kaveel Singh
(File)
(File)
PHOTO: iStock
  • A repeat sex offender will serve 10 years in prison after chain store workers found child pornography on his cellphone.
  • Some of the visuals showed adults committing sexual acts with children.
  • There were 420 images of child pornography on the device.

A KwaZulu-Natal man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after staff at a chain store found child pornography on a cellphone he had forgotten on a store counter. They discovered the child porn while trying to locate him.

Jacobus Pieter De Wet, 43, was sentenced to an effective 10 years in jail in the KwaDukuza Regional Court after pleading guilty to the possession of child pornography, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said on Friday.

Kara said:

In June last year, De Wet was delivering magazines to a chain store in Ballito when he forgot his cellphone on the counter. The staff who found the phone, accessed it in order to establish its owner. It was then discovered that there were 420 images of child pornography on his phone.

She said they found images of unknown children between the ages of three months and 16 years.

"Some images depicted adults engaging in sexual acts with these children."

ALSO READ | Child porn: Man sentenced to 8 years for 'abusing his position of trust'

De Wet was arrested after personal details on the cellphone and CCTV footage revealed his identity.

Regional court prosecutor Paul Nel told the court that De Wet had two previous convictions – one of sexual grooming and the other of theft.

"De Wet conceded to the court that he had a problem with child pornography and that he was unable to stop himself," said Kara.

He was sentenced to 10 years of direct imprisonment and the court ordered that his name be entered into the National Register of Sex Offenders.

Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalcrimechild abusegender based violencecourts
