KwaZulu-Natal man killed by residents after pointing out girlfriend's shallow grave

Kaveel Singh
  • A Ladysmith man accused of abducting his girlfriend was released by the court due to insufficient evidence.
  • His release angered residents, who allegedly assaulted him until he showed them where her grave was.
  • He died on his way to hospital.

A Ladysmith man has died after being assaulted, allegedly by residents who were angered that he had been released by a court due to insufficient evidence in an abduction case.

Thokozile Makhowane, 34, left home with her boyfriend on 14 November and "never returned", police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on Wednesday.

Besters police station detectives opened a case of abduction and arrested the 44-year-old man.

"He was released by the court due to insufficient evidence. The investigating officer continued with his investigation while keeping a close eye on the man.

"On Monday night at 21:00, a group of people confronted the man at his residence and demanded answers. He was severely assaulted until he showed them where he had [allegedly] buried Thokozile’s body," said Mbele.

She said a semi-decomposed body was found in a shallow grave in the Besters area.

"The police intervened and managed to rescue the man from [the] angry community. He sustained multiple wounds and succumbed to his injuries on his way to hospital."

Mbele said detectives were investigating a case of murder.

"The public is advised to not take the law into their own hands but to always call the police for assistance. Those found to be involved in the killing of the man will face the law. They will be arrested and charged accordingly."

durbankwazulu-natalcrime
