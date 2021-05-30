KwaZulu-Natal man killed in tanker explosion at cleaning company

One man died and another was injured when a tanker exploded on the premises of a cleaning service company in an industrial area in Cliffdale, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

ER24 paramedics said:

It is alleged that a small explosion occurred inside a tanker while a man was inside. The injured patient is believed to have attempted to rescue the man but was overcome by carbon monoxide.

Firefighters recovered the deceased's body from the tanker and the injured man was taken to hospital for treatment.

