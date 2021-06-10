KwaZulu-Natal man slapped with 20 years' imprisonment for killing pregnant girlfriend

Lungani Gqwaru, 28, has begun his 20-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to murdering his girlfriend, Nokuphiwa Magwaza.

Magwaza was 22 weeks pregnant when she was murdered.

Gqwaru killed Magwaza after he suspected her of cheating.

Gqwaru's sentence was handed down in the KawZulu-Natal High Court on Wednesday. He killed Magwaza last December.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Gqwaru and Magwaza were in a relationship and they both lived in Sakhamkhanya, KwaDukuza.

"At some point, prior to the incident in December 2020, he accused her of cheating on him," NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

On the day of the murder, he visited her at her home and after some time they went for a walk.

Gqwaru then took her to a spot where he fatally assaulted her. He then fled the scene.

Kara added an eyewitness, who knew Gqwaru, saw him with Magwaza just before her death.

"When Magwaza's body was found, the witness told the community what he had seen. Community members then accosted him and called the police," she said.

Gqwaru initially pleaded not guilty, but later changed his plea.

The NPA said in handing down sentence, the presiding judge found substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

"These circumstances included Gqwaru's age, the fact that he had pleaded guilty, and that the murder was a crime of passion."

