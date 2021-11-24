48m ago

KwaZulu-Natal mayor fined R20 000 for inciting violence that led to assault

Nicole McCain
Ntuthuko Mahlaba has been fined R20 000 for incitement to commit assault.
Newcastle Mayor Dr Ntuthuko Nkululeko Mahlaba has been fined for incitement to commit assault.

The 40-year-old was fined R20 000 in the Newcastle Regional Court on Monday, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

"The incident occurred in September 2020 in the Aviary Hill area in Newcastle when some workers were digging trenches meant for fibre cables. Since the High Court had granted an interdict for the work to stop, several community members, including Mahlaba, went to the workers, serving them with the interdict and asking them to stop," Kara added.

When the workers refused to stop, Mahlaba instructed unknown people to assault the workers. The people who assaulted the workers also took their tools and damaged the fibre cables, Kara said.

"The State, represented by senior prosecutor Israel Zuma, led the evidence of six witnesses who placed Mahlaba at the scene. The NPA welcomes the successful prosecution," she said.

