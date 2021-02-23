KwaZulu-Natal nets fourth highest matric pass rate with highest number of matric candidates

More than 104 000 pupils have passed matric in KwaZulu-Natal, with a pass rate of 77.6%.

The province had the largest number of pupils sitting for the national exam in 2020.

KwaZulu-Natal achieved the fourth highest pass rate in the country.

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu announced the results on Tuesday, saying that more than 104 000 pupils had passed Grade 12 in the province.

According to the official National Senior Certificate results released by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday, the national pass rate for the class of 2020 was 76.2% – a 5.1 percentage point decrease from the previous year.

KwaZulu-Natal scored above the national average, with a pass rate of 77.6%.

The province had the highest number of pupils who sat for the matric exams, with 135 276 full-time and 12 460 part-time candidates sitting at 1 768 examination centres. They completed 2.6 million scripts, which were supervised by 1 700 invigilators and marked by 8 130 markers.

Mshengu said 104 985 of the candidates who sat for the examinations passed, making KwaZulu-Natal the province with the highest number of pupils to pass Grade 12 in 2020.

Pupils in the province achieved 51 060 Bachelor passes, 35 195 pupils got Diploma passes and 18 658 achieved Higher Certificates.

The best performing district in the province was the Ugu District with an 81.7% pass rate, followed by the Umlazi District with 80.9% and the Umkhanyakude District with 80.6%.