KwaZulu-Natal pensioner allegedly stabs woman in domestic dispute

A 66-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman during a domestic dispute, police said on Monday.

The man handed himself over to Umbumbulu police on Friday.

"A 43-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by a known suspect after a domestic dispute. She sustained multiple stab wounds on the body and was rushed to hospital for medical attention. The victim is still in hospital," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

Mbele said the stabbing occurred at around 03:10 on 5 January at KwaQumbu Reserve.

ALSO READ | DUT student stabbed to death during argument at university residence

The man is expected to appear in the Umbumbulu Magistrate's Court on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, welcomed the arrest.

"Gender-based violence remains a priority for the [police]. We will ensure that those involved in such cases are brought to book."