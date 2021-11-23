KwaZulu-Natal pensioner wins R100 million Lotto prize

A KwaZulu-Natal pensioner has come forward to claim a R100 million Lotto prize.

The man bought the winning ticket last week after paying R7.50.

A second winner, who will take home R50 million, is yet to claim the winnings.

A KwaZulu-Natal pensioner is the winner of a R100 million Lotto jackpot.

The jackpot was won in a national lottery draw last week

The 72-year-old spent R7.50 on the winning ticket in the PowerBall draw, which he bought in Margate, according to national lottery operator, Ithuba.

He sat with the winning ticket for a week before coming forward.

He said he was in "complete disbelief" and kept checking his winning ticket to make sure that he really won.

He said:

I was hoping to catch a big fish and instead caught a whale.





"I had been playing for almost 14 years now, every Tuesday and Friday. The most I would win was...R30 to R60," he said.

The man is a former engineer who retired 20 years ago.

He plans to consult his private banker for financial advice and investment plans. Players with winnings of R50 000 or more receive trauma counselling and financial advisory services at no cost.

"At the moment only my daughter knows and I told her to keep it quiet," he added.

The winning numbers for the PowerBall were 08, 09, 36, 42, 50 and the Bonus PowerBall was 04.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza welcomed the man "to the millionaires' circle".

"At last the prize has been claimed, and we thank our player for coming forward. While the pensioner has been playing for 14 years, you never know when it will be your turn to win, so keep phanda, pusha, playing."

In the same draw, a second person won R50 million in the PowerBall Plus draw. The lucky winner is from Limpopo and quick-pick selection was used.

The winner spent R45 and is from Groblersdal. The person has not yet come forward.

