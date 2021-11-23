56m ago

add bookmark

KwaZulu-Natal pensioner wins R100 million Lotto prize

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A KwaZulu-Natal pensioner has been confirmed as the winner of a R100 million jackpot.
A KwaZulu-Natal pensioner has been confirmed as the winner of a R100 million jackpot.
News24
  • A KwaZulu-Natal pensioner has come forward to claim a R100 million Lotto prize.
  • The man bought the winning ticket last week after paying R7.50.
  • A second winner, who will take home R50 million, is yet to claim the winnings.

A KwaZulu-Natal pensioner is the winner of a R100 million Lotto jackpot.

The jackpot was won in a national lottery draw last week

The 72-year-old spent R7.50 on the winning ticket in the PowerBall draw, which he bought in Margate, according to national lottery operator, Ithuba.

READ | Are you the lucky one? Winner of R100m PowerBall jackpot yet to claim prize

He sat with the winning ticket for a week before coming forward.

He said he was in "complete disbelief" and kept checking his winning ticket to make sure that he really won.

He said:

I was hoping to catch a big fish and instead caught a whale.


"I had been playing for almost 14 years now, every Tuesday and Friday. The most I would win was...R30 to R60," he said.

The man is a former engineer who retired 20 years ago.

He plans to consult his private banker for financial advice and investment plans. Players with winnings of R50 000 or more receive trauma counselling and financial advisory services at no cost.

"At the moment only my daughter knows and I told her to keep it quiet," he added.

The winning numbers for the PowerBall were 08, 09, 36, 42, 50 and the Bonus PowerBall was 04.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza welcomed the man "to the millionaires' circle".

"At last the prize has been claimed, and we thank our player for coming forward. While the pensioner has been playing for 14 years, you never know when it will be your turn to win, so keep phanda, pusha, playing."

In the same draw, a second person won R50 million in the PowerBall Plus draw. The lucky winner is from Limpopo and quick-pick selection was used.

The winner spent R45 and is from Groblersdal. The person has not yet come forward.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ithubakwazulu-natallottery
Lottery
Lekker start to the week for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 4547 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 791 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
20% - 2263 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 3851 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.81
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.14
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.80
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.41
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Gold
1,795.65
-0.5%
Silver
23.89
-1.2%
Palladium
1,950.50
-0.4%
Platinum
1,005.00
-0.9%
Brent Crude
79.70
+1.0%
Top 40
64,116
-0.4%
All Share
70,498
-0.5%
Resource 10
66,086
+0.8%
Industrial 25
93,523
-1.5%
Financial 15
14,051
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo