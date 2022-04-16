KwaZulu-Natal police confiscate drugs worth R7m, including 17kg of cocaine

KwaZulu-Natal police confiscated drugs worth around R7 million.

The drugs were found in the possession of a 36-year-old man in Durban.

Among the drugs were more than 17kg of cocaine.

As KwaZulu-Natal mounted mop-up operations after widespread flooding, local police held an operation of their own on Thursday, targeting an alleged drug dealer.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of more than 17kg of cocaine, among other drugs.

Officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit obtained a search warrant of a flat in Umhlanga, after observing a suspected drug dealer packing and transporting drugs.

During the search on Thursday evening, police found a 36-year-old man packing drugs, said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

"He was found in possession of 17.45kg of cocaine powder, 8 470 pieces of rock cocaine, 155 moons of cocaine, 714 mandrax tablets, 78 ecstasy tablets and 46 orange and white capsules of heroin. The suspect was placed under arrest for possession as well as dealing in drugs," Gwala said.

The recovered drugs are valued at around R7 million.

A second person was also arrested during the bust.

"While the team was busy conducting a search, a 29-year-old woman obstructed police officers from executing their duties. It was established that she was in the country illegally. She was placed under arrest for defeating the ends of justice and also under the Immigration Act," said Gwala.

Both are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court next week.





