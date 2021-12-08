1h ago

KwaZulu-Natal police find kidnapped man's body dumped in the bush

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
Two bodies have been found in Durban.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais
  • Two bodies, including one of a kidnapped Nigerian national, have been found in Newlands.
  • KwaZulu-Natal police said the man's phone had been on voicemail and was nowhere to be found until his body was discovered.
  • The bodies had gunshot wounds and were lying next to a white vehicle.

One of two bodies found dumped in the bush in Newlands has been identified as a man who was kidnapped over the weekend, according to KwaZulu-Natal police.

On Saturday, police received a complaint from a man, who claimed that his brother went to Ntuzuma to install a DStv. Later that day, he received a call from his brother, demanding that he transfer the sum of R2 000 because he was in trouble. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the brother's phone had been on voicemail and could not be found. 

A case of kidnapping was opened at Inanda, and the docket was transferred to the Ntuzuma police station for investigation. 

Mbele said, on Tuesday at 14:10, Newlands East police were informed of two bodies dumped in the bush at Riverdene, Newlands.

"On arrival at the scene, they found unknown males with gunshot wounds lying next to a white vehicle.

"One of the victims was later identified as a 38-year-old man, who was allegedly kidnapped by unknown people on 4 December in the Ntuzuma area, and the second victim is still unknown," Mbele added.

Security company Reaction Unit SA (RUSA) identified the kidnapped man as Nigerian national, Johnathan Eloho Okinedo.

"His body was discovered near a bush in Newlands, KwaZulu-Natal, yesterday [Tuesday], with gunshot wounds to the head. He was identified by his brothers at a state mortuary," RUSA said in a statement on Wednesday.

They added that, according to his wife, Okinedo, also known as Jojo, the DStv technician left to go to the Senzokwethu Secondary School in H Section, Ntuzuma, on Saturday at approximately 10:30 to meet a client wanting to fit a decoder. 

He was allegedly held against his will by kidnappers, who demanded money, but never released him, said RUSA.

Charges of murder have been opened at Newlands East police station for investigation.

