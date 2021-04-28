1h ago

KwaZulu-Natal police hunt for 23 prisoners freed by armed gunmen

Kaveel Singh
Forensic team combing the scene after more than 30 prisoners, who were being transported from New Prison to the Magistrate's and High Courts in Pietermaritzburg, escaped. (The Witness)
KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for 23 awaiting trial prisoners who escaped on their way to the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said 22 other escapees were now back in custody.

"This morning at 08:00, the two police officers were conveying prisoners from the Pietermaritzburg New Prison to the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court when they were blocked off by a double-cab bakkie with five heavily armed gunmen," Brigadier Naicker said.  

He said the men pointed firearms at the police officers and forced the back of the truck open.

"A manhunt is under way for the escapees and we will keep you updated on the progress," Naicker said.  

