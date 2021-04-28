KwaZulu-Natal police hunt for 23 prisoners freed by armed gunmen

KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for 23 awaiting trial prisoners who escaped on their way to the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday morning.

READ | Manhunt launched for 'dangerous' prisoners who escaped while in transit in Mpumalanga

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said 22 other escapees were now back in custody.

"This morning at 08:00, the two police officers were conveying prisoners from the Pietermaritzburg New Prison to the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court when they were blocked off by a double-cab bakkie with five heavily armed gunmen," Brigadier Naicker said.

He said the men pointed firearms at the police officers and forced the back of the truck open.

"A manhunt is under way for the escapees and we will keep you updated on the progress," Naicker said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.