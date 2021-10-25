KwaZulu-Natal police officer goes missing days before wedding day

KwaZulu-Natal police have appealed to the public to help find Sergeant Simphiwe Phumlani Lucas Sibiya, who went missing just days before his wedding day.

Sibiya, who is stationed in Mbongolwane, was due to tie the knot on Sunday but has not been seen since Wednesday.

"The officer was last by his mother at 22:00 on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 at his homestead in the Ndikilini area in Mbongolwane. He was due to be married on 24 October 2021," said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.



Gwala requested anyone with information to contact the detective branch commander, Warrant Officer Hadebe, on 082 459 1829 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.





Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.



