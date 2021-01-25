25 Jan

add bookmark

KwaZulu-Natal police on high alert as crowd of 30 dispersed amid truck protest suspensions

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Acting MEC for Transport in KZN, Kwazi Mshengu, visited truck depots in the province on Sunday.
Acting MEC for Transport in KZN, Kwazi Mshengu, visited truck depots in the province on Sunday.
KZN Department of Transport
  • 30 people gathered in the Durban CBD on Monday morning allegedly planning a truck-related march to City Hall.
  • Acting transport MEC Kwazi Mshengu said that they received intelligence of a potential truck- related strike.
  • KZN law enforcement remains on high alert.

A crowd of 30 people were dispersed from a gathering in Durban in the early hours of Monday for allegedly plotting to hold an illegal march to City Hall amid threats of protest by truck drivers. 

On Sunday, acting KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport Kwazi Mshengu and law enforcement visited various truck depots and hotspots, and law enforcement in the province was put on high alert in anticipation of protest action. 

"We are visiting all the truck stops around Durban to ensure that all systems are in place following intelligence reports which indicate that there may be possible disruptions in [sic] our highways and major transport routes in the province as a result of complaints by truck drivers. 

We are satisfied with the level of preparations and the security plan that has been developed. We can confirm that all our law enforcement agencies are on high-alert and there will be no one that will be spared if they transgress the law. We want to send a strong message to all truck drivers who may want to disrupt our national routes that all law enforcement agencies will act decisively," said Mshengu.

ALSO READ | Police on high alert amid reports of a looming truck protest in Durban, KZN

Over the years the province has been a hotspot for truck attacks and protest action related to the hiring of foreign nationals in the freight industry. 

In a follow-up statement on Monday, Mshengu commended law enforcement on de-escalating the potential protest action.  

"Police have intensified law enforcement operations to deal with various elements of criminality, whereas joint law enforcement deployments are still very much in place and police remain on high alert to prevent any anarchy or disruption in our province.

"At this point, we are satisfied with the successful implementation of the detailed and integrated security plan that has been developed. Once again, we wish to warn those who are hellbent on causing anarchy that the country is still on national Lockdown Level 3 and no gatherings are allowed. Those who continue to do so will meet our law enforcement agencies on the streets and who are ready to enforce the law up to its maximum limit," said Mshengu.

Meanwhile, one person was arrested after foreign national shops were targeted in the Durban CBD, also on Monday. 

"One suspect was arrested and is currently in police custody. Police are investigating if there is a correlation between the mob that was planning to cause anarchy at the Durban CBD with the recent threats by truck drivers who were also threatening to embark on an illegal protest," said the Department of Transport.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalprotests
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
41% - 1860 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 900 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
40% - 1815 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.29
(-0.55)
ZAR/GBP
20.87
(-0.28)
ZAR/EUR
18.55
(-0.35)
ZAR/AUD
11.77
(-0.23)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.45)
Gold
1850.38
(-0.27)
Silver
25.35
(+0.11)
Platinum
1084.00
(-0.64)
Brent Crude
55.72
(+0.78)
Palladium
2325.00
(+0.14)
All Share
64000.24
(-0.87)
Top 40
58877.89
(-0.89)
Financial 15
11694.38
(+1.25)
Industrial 25
87445.93
(-1.60)
Resource 10
61837.32
(-0.67)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo