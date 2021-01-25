KwaZulu-Natal police on high alert as crowd of 30 dispersed amid truck protest suspensions

30 people gathered in the Durban CBD on Monday morning allegedly planning a truck-related march to City Hall.

Acting transport MEC Kwazi Mshengu said that they received intelligence of a potential truck- related strike.

KZN law enforcement remains on high alert.

A crowd of 30 people were dispersed from a gathering in Durban in the early hours of Monday for allegedly plotting to hold an illegal march to City Hall amid threats of protest by truck drivers.

On Sunday, acting KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport Kwazi Mshengu and law enforcement visited various truck depots and hotspots, and law enforcement in the province was put on high alert in anticipation of protest action.

"We are visiting all the truck stops around Durban to ensure that all systems are in place following intelligence reports which indicate that there may be possible disruptions in [sic] our highways and major transport routes in the province as a result of complaints by truck drivers.

We are satisfied with the level of preparations and the security plan that has been developed. We can confirm that all our law enforcement agencies are on high-alert and there will be no one that will be spared if they transgress the law. We want to send a strong message to all truck drivers who may want to disrupt our national routes that all law enforcement agencies will act decisively," said Mshengu.

ALSO READ | Police on high alert amid reports of a looming truck protest in Durban, KZN

Over the years the province has been a hotspot for truck attacks and protest action related to the hiring of foreign nationals in the freight industry.

In a follow-up statement on Monday, Mshengu commended law enforcement on de-escalating the potential protest action.

"Police have intensified law enforcement operations to deal with various elements of criminality, whereas joint law enforcement deployments are still very much in place and police remain on high alert to prevent any anarchy or disruption in our province.

"At this point, we are satisfied with the successful implementation of the detailed and integrated security plan that has been developed. Once again, we wish to warn those who are hellbent on causing anarchy that the country is still on national Lockdown Level 3 and no gatherings are allowed. Those who continue to do so will meet our law enforcement agencies on the streets and who are ready to enforce the law up to its maximum limit," said Mshengu.

Meanwhile, one person was arrested after foreign national shops were targeted in the Durban CBD, also on Monday.

"One suspect was arrested and is currently in police custody. Police are investigating if there is a correlation between the mob that was planning to cause anarchy at the Durban CBD with the recent threats by truck drivers who were also threatening to embark on an illegal protest," said the Department of Transport.

Did you know you can comment on this article?and add your voice to the conversation.