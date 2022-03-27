1h ago

KwaZulu-Natal prisoner died in fight between inmates and officials

Zandile Khumalo
An inmate was killed during a fight between inmates and officials.
(Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
  • A 36-year-old inmate died during a fight between inmates and officials at the Pietermaritzburg Medium A Centre.
  • The inmate was caught in the middle when he died during the scuffle to stop the fight between inmates and officials.
  • One official sustained several wounds to the head and left arm, while another official was left with a swollen eye from repeated punches.

The Department of Correctional Services said it was investigating the death of a KwaZulu-Natal prisoner who was died during the scuffle to stop the fight between inmates and officials at the Pietermaritzburg Medium A Centre on Friday.

Correctional services spokesperson Sechaba Mphahlele said the 36-year-old inmate was serving a 20-year sentence for murder, robbery and dealing in drugs.

According to Mphahlele, the inmates, classified as "maximum risk", were out for their exercise session around midday on Friday when they attacked prison officers using self-made weapons.

READ | Four 'dangerous' convicts on the loose after escaping from prison in North West

"During the fight, one of the officials suffered eight wounds to the head and two to his left arm. He was admitted to the hospital, where he received treatment," said Mphahlele.

"The other official was left with a swollen eye after he was repeatedly punched by the inmates," said Mphahlele.


According to Mphahlele, the 36-year-old inmate died during the scuffle to stop the fight.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding his death, and the KwaZulu-Natal police have joined in on the investigation, Mphahlele added.

"The incident was also reported to the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Service for further investigations," said Mphahlele.

Read more on:
pietermaritzburgkwazulu-natalcrimeprisons
