KwaZulu-Natal prisons boss reinstated, arbitrator finds 'no legal basis' for suspension by Arthur Fraser

After a protracted suspension, an independent arbitrator has ordered that the correctional services department should uplift the suspension of KwaZulu-Natal prisons head Mnikelwa Nxele.

The arbitrator found that then-correctional services national commissioner Arthur Fraser had no legal basis for enforcing such a protracted suspension.

The department was ordered to allow Nxele to go back to work on Monday.

An independent arbitrator has overturned KwaZulu-Natal prisons boss Mnikelwa Nxele's protracted precautionary suspension.

Nxele had been suspended for almost two years.

In his findings, General Public Service Sector Bargaining Council (GPSSBC) arbitrator Katlholo Wabile also found that former national correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser and the correctional services department had decided to keep Nxele "away from work at all costs when there was no legal basis or justification whatsoever".

Nxele was placed on precautionary suspension in December 2019, pending investigations into several allegations of misconduct against him.

He was appointed as the chairperson of the sub-bid adjudication committee at the correctional services department.

It was alleged that, during his tenure, several bidders who had been recommended by the bid evaluation committee for consideration were disqualified and largely replaced by two competing companies.

It was the correctional services department's contention that Nxele "coerced or otherwise, improperly forced the members of the adjudication committee into making these decisions and that these decisions contravened relevant prescripts".

There were other charges related to non-disclosure of interests.

During the arbitration proceedings, Nxele denied the allegations and claimed there was an ulterior motive on the part of the applicant after he emerged as a likely candidate for national correctional services commissioner.

Wabile found that "not a scintilla of evidence was led as to how the respondent (Nxele) could have facilitated the awarding of irregular tenders to the service provider".

Turning to the issue of whether Nxele coerced his colleagues in any way, the arbitrator lambasted the correctional services department, saying its own evidence did not assist in sustaining the allegation.

Wabile also added that one of the witnesses the correctional services department called had testified that "none of the sub-bid adjudication committee members were persuaded to carry decisions as a collective".

Wabile ordered that the correctional services department should uplift Nxele's suspension and that he should be allowed to report back to work on 14 February.



Speaking to News24, Nxele maintained that the charges were trumped up from the get-go and motivated by attempts to keep him from contesting the position of national commissioner.

He welcomed the findings and said he was ready to go back to work.

Correctional services department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the "matter remains internal as it pertains to the employer and employee, we (the department) will therefore resist any temptation to act or conduct ourselves outside the standard practice in the public service".

Despite numerous attempts to get comment from him, Fraser did not respond to News24's phone calls.





