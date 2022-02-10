25m ago

add bookmark

KwaZulu-Natal prisons boss reinstated, arbitrator finds 'no legal basis' for suspension by Arthur Fraser

Juniour Khumalo
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
KwaZulu-Natal prisons boss Mnikelwa Nxele arrives at his office in Pietermaritzburg.
KwaZulu-Natal prisons boss Mnikelwa Nxele arrives at his office in Pietermaritzburg.
PHOTO: Moeketsi Mamane
  • After a protracted suspension, an independent arbitrator has ordered that the correctional services department should uplift the suspension of KwaZulu-Natal prisons head Mnikelwa Nxele.
  • The arbitrator found that then-correctional services national commissioner Arthur Fraser had no legal basis for enforcing such a protracted suspension.
  • The department was ordered to allow Nxele to go back to work on Monday.

An independent arbitrator has overturned KwaZulu-Natal prisons boss Mnikelwa Nxele's protracted precautionary suspension.

Nxele had been suspended for almost two years.

In his findings, General Public Service Sector Bargaining Council (GPSSBC) arbitrator Katlholo Wabile also found that former national correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser and the correctional services department had decided to keep Nxele "away from work at all costs when there was no legal basis or justification whatsoever".

Nxele was placed on precautionary suspension in December 2019, pending investigations into several allegations of misconduct against him.

He was appointed as the chairperson of the sub-bid adjudication committee at the correctional services department.

It was alleged that, during his tenure, several bidders who had been recommended by the bid evaluation committee for consideration were disqualified and largely replaced by two competing companies.

It was the correctional services department's contention that Nxele "coerced or otherwise, improperly forced the members of the adjudication committee into making these decisions and that these decisions contravened relevant prescripts".

READ | Embattled KZN prison boss Nxele to face disciplinary committee

There were other charges related to non-disclosure of interests.

During the arbitration proceedings, Nxele denied the allegations and claimed there was an ulterior motive on the part of the applicant after he emerged as a likely candidate for national correctional services commissioner.

Wabile found that "not a scintilla of evidence was led as to how the respondent (Nxele) could have facilitated the awarding of irregular tenders to the service provider".

Turning to the issue of whether Nxele coerced his colleagues in any way, the arbitrator lambasted the correctional services department, saying its own evidence did not assist in sustaining the allegation.

Wabile also added that one of the witnesses the correctional services department called had testified that "none of the sub-bid adjudication committee members were persuaded to carry decisions as a collective".

Mnikelwa Nxele blocked from entering offices by gu
Armed guards from national correctional services, who claimed to have received instructions from Arthur Fraser, blocked KwaZulu-Natal prisons head Mnikelwa Nxele from accessing the department's offices in College Road in Pietermaritzburg.

Wabile ordered that the correctional services department should uplift Nxele's suspension and that he should be allowed to report back to work on 14 February.

Speaking to News24, Nxele maintained that the charges were trumped up from the get-go and motivated by attempts to keep him from contesting the position of national commissioner.

He welcomed the findings and said he was ready to go back to work.

Correctional services department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the "matter remains internal as it pertains to the employer and employee, we (the department) will therefore resist any temptation to act or conduct ourselves outside the standard practice in the public service".

Despite numerous attempts to get comment from him, Fraser did not respond to News24's phone calls.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of correctional servicesarthur frasermnikelwa nxelekwazulu-nataldurbanprisonslabourcourts
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you keep your DStv subscription with the price hike?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it's too expensive
41% - 2082 votes
Yes, but only for sport
17% - 878 votes
I don't have DStv and prefer pay for streaming services
42% - 2148 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.14
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.52
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.31
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,832.93
-0.0%
Silver
23.37
+0.3%
Palladium
2,289.50
+0.4%
Platinum
1,033.00
-0.3%
Brent Crude
91.55
+0.8%
Top 40
70,170
+0.1%
All Share
76,814
+0.2%
Resource 10
77,764
+0.1%
Industrial 25
95,055
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,860
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo