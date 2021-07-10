KwaZulu-Natal riots: ANC condemns destruction and looting

The ANC has condemned the violent protests which have engulfed KwaZulu-Natal.

It said it had instructed provincial leaders to work with local structures to end the destruction of property and looting.

The DA in KZN placed the blame for the violence at the door of the ANC, calling on Premier Sihle Zikalala to "stay in his lane" and restore law and order.

The ANC has condemned the violent protests in KwaZulu-Natal which have left a trail of destruction in their wake.

On Saturday, the party said although it respected the rights of individuals to peacefully protest and express their views, exercising such a right should not infringe on the rights of others or break any laws.

It added in a statement:

In a constitutional democracy, any matters of concern must be expressed through peaceful and legitimate channels. We are concerned that the destruction of property and impeding the functioning of the economy will undermine efforts to create jobs and improve the lives of citizens.

The ANC said it instructed the provincial executive committee (PEC) and national executive committee (NEC) members deployed to KwaZulu-Natal to intervene and engage structures, and all relevant stakeholders.

Addressing the NEC on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the committee Jacob Zuma's arrest was a sad moment in the party's history, adding people were in pain following the former president's incarceration.

Zuma was arrested on Wednesday for contempt of court and is serving his 15 months' sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

"The ANC urges law enforcement agencies to act firmly and expeditiously, within the law, against any form of lawlessness, public violence, damage to property and disruption of economic activity, and service delivery. We wish to commend the police for doing their best to deal with an extremely difficult and volatile situation," the ANC statement said.

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal criticised Premier Sihle Zikalala's call that Ramaphosa consider a pardon for the jailed former president.

It said his "political opportune" showed disregard for the country's Constitution.

The ongoing protests were an ANC problem, added the party's provincial leader, Francois Rodgers.

"It is now evident that this is an ANC problem, nothing else. To use his position as premier to call for a pardon, whilst he has clearly aligned himself to Zuma is an abuse of the office he holds.

"If it were anyone other than Zuma, would he do the same? If he was in anyway concerned by the violent protests, he should use his power as ANC provincial chairperson to call the Zuma faction to order. Obviously, this does not suit his political agenda."

On Friday, Zikalala suggested the release of Zuma to calm his angry supporters and quell the protests.

Rodgers called on the premier to "stay in his lane".

"Justice has and will continue to be served. Place the interest of the people of KZN above that of the factionalised ANC. As premier, it is his duty to maintain law and order, without fear or favour. "Anything else would make him guilty of not upholding the rule of law and a transgression of the Constitution of the republic, which under oath the premier undertook to uphold," he said.