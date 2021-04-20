1h ago

add bookmark

KwaZulu-Natal schoolgirl, 16, handed community-based sentence for bullying

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A screengrab of the incident.
A screengrab of the incident.
Screengrab
  • A schoolgirl has been found guilty of assaulting a fellow pupil in 2020.
  • The 16-year-old will serve a community-based sentence and also undergo intense therapy.
  • The sentencing comes as bullying is again being discussed following the death of Lufuno Mavhungu.

A 16-year-old schoolgirl was handed a community-based sentence of 12 months in the Mahlabathini Magistrate's Court in KwaZulu-Natal after being convicted of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm last month.

She was found guilty of assaulting of a fellow pupil at Mathole High School in Mahlabathini in September 2020.

The incident was captured on video and widely circulated on social media, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a statement on Monday.

The teen will be under the supervision of a probation officer for the 12 months. She will also be referred for intensive therapy to manage the issues that may have led to the offence.

During sentencing, Magistrate Fatima Khawula set conditions which included that the teen cannot leave the magisterial district without the prior written consent of the probation officer. She must also submit a written apology to the victim.

The probation officer was also tasked with facilitating mediation between the teen and the victim.

Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal advocate Elaine Zungu welcomed the finalisation of the matter.

"We acknowledge the prevalence of bullying in the school environment. We will give these matters the necessary attention and ensure prosecutions accordingly," Zungu said.

READ | KZN education suspends two pupils after bully video goes viral

News24 reported in September that the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education suspended two high school pupils after a video went viral.

In the video, a female pupil can be seen on the floor while another pupil rips her underwear.

The attacking pupil then begins throwing a flurry of punches as the victim helplessly takes the beating, and other pupils watch.

The sentencing comes in the same week as a girl appears in court in Limpopo after a separate case of bullying captured on video.

Following that incident, which was also widely shared, teenager Lufuno Mavhungu took her own life.

The girl seen assaulting Mavhungu has been arrested and was due to appear in court on Tuesday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bullyingsentencingassault gbh
Lottery
Two bag top prize in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 2332 votes
Yes, at work
17% - 726 votes
No, I've never experienced this
28% - 1181 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.21
(-0.5)
GBP/ZAR
19.90
(+0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.15
(+0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.10
(+0.6)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.4)
Gold
1,768.21
(-0.2)
Silver
25.90
(+0.3)
Platinum
1,206.00
(-0.3)
Brent Crude
67.05
(+0.4)
Palladium
2,800.50
(-0.6)
All Share
67,931
(-0.2)
Top 40
62,189
(-0.2)
Financial 15
12,322
(-0.8)
Industrial 25
88,190
(-0.1)
Resource 10
69,711
(-0.1)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution

16 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution
FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills...

15 Apr 2021

FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills development, mentorship
FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine

14 Apr

FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo