KwaZulu-Natal schoolgirl, 16, handed community-based sentence for bullying

A schoolgirl has been found guilty of assaulting a fellow pupil in 2020.

The 16-year-old will serve a community-based sentence and also undergo intense therapy.

The sentencing comes as bullying is again being discussed following the death of Lufuno Mavhungu.

A 16-year-old schoolgirl was handed a community-based sentence of 12 months in the Mahlabathini Magistrate's Court in KwaZulu-Natal after being convicted of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm last month.

She was found guilty of assaulting of a fellow pupil at Mathole High School in Mahlabathini in September 2020.

The incident was captured on video and widely circulated on social media, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a statement on Monday.

The teen will be under the supervision of a probation officer for the 12 months. She will also be referred for intensive therapy to manage the issues that may have led to the offence.

During sentencing, Magistrate Fatima Khawula set conditions which included that the teen cannot leave the magisterial district without the prior written consent of the probation officer. She must also submit a written apology to the victim.

The probation officer was also tasked with facilitating mediation between the teen and the victim.

Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal advocate Elaine Zungu welcomed the finalisation of the matter.

"We acknowledge the prevalence of bullying in the school environment. We will give these matters the necessary attention and ensure prosecutions accordingly," Zungu said.

News24 reported in September that the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education suspended two high school pupils after a video went viral.

In the video, a female pupil can be seen on the floor while another pupil rips her underwear.

The attacking pupil then begins throwing a flurry of punches as the victim helplessly takes the beating, and other pupils watch.

The sentencing comes in the same week as a girl appears in court in Limpopo after a separate case of bullying captured on video.

Following that incident, which was also widely shared, teenager Lufuno Mavhungu took her own life.

The girl seen assaulting Mavhungu has been arrested and was due to appear in court on Tuesday.