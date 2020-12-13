19m ago

KwaZulu-Natal sees a rise in Covid-19 infections among healthcare workers

Kaveel Singh
Health MEC Ms Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu (left) and Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala at Grey’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.
Moeketsi Mamane
  • There has been an increase in Covid-19 infections among KZN health workers.
  • The majority of affected workers were nurses.
  • Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu urged healthcare workers and the public to remain extra cautious during the second wave.

There has been a significant uptick in Covid-19 infections among health workers in KwaZulu-Natal, Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said on Sunday.

"It is with a deep sense of concern that we, indeed, confirm a significant rise in Covid-19 infections among health workers, which has become noticeable in recent weeks."

Simelane-Zulu said the department had noted correspondence widely distributed on social media, purportedly by staff, among others, alluding to the rise in infections.

She added frontline workers were the most affected.

"Those who have borne the brunt of Covid-19 include our frontline staff, such as nurses, doctors, as well as allied health workers, administrative clerks, and general orderlies."

Simelane-Zulu gave a breakdown of numbers, stating that at Addington Hospital, 38 staff members have tested positive since the start of December.

"This includes five doctors, 11 nursing staff, one allied worker and 21 support staff members. However, Addington Hospital continues to function, and is accepting all walk-in patients. Only those who are picked up by ambulance are being diverted to Prince Mshiyeni Memorial and King Edward VIII hospitals."

She said at RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth, 23 staff tested positive which included seven nurses, 10 doctors, two radiologists, three clerks and one general orderly.

"Contrary to unfounded reports, RK Khan Hospital is also open and rendering healthcare services, while following strict Covid-19 infection prevention and control protocols," Simelane-Zulu clarified.

On 9 December, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the country was experiencing a resurgence of Covid-19 with KwaZulu-Natal among the four provinces that were driving the spread of a second wave alongside the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and Gauteng.

If precautions are followed, health workers and South Africans can avoid Covid-19

Simelane-Zulu said health workers were the most at risk of Covid-19.

"Given the sensitivity of their work environment, and their higher occupational risk exposure, health workers carry an additional burden of responsibility to take care of themselves and follow the necessary Covid-19 precautions at all times. This is vital.

"Generally, Covid-19 is only flaring up now because when the statistics started to go down, too many people became complacent and started assuming that the virus was no longer a threat."

She said this was despite warnings of a resurgence.

"With the second wave now here, if the precautions are strictly followed, there actually lies an opportunity for health workers and the general SA public to buck the trend and avoid being part of the statistics from this global phenomenon."

She also updated statistics for KZN's Covid-19 numbers.

Over the past 24-hour reporting period, KZN reported 1 613 new cases, which brings the total number of infections to 139 366. At least 120 207 people have recovered.

"Sadly, there have been four new deaths in KZN, bringing the number of fatalities to 3 457."

Simelane-Zulu said that as of Saturday, the province had 1 335 patients admitted at both private (941 people) and public (394 people) in hospitals.

"Of those admitted, 169 patients [13%] required intensive care services. Private hospitals had more patients in ICU [87% or 147 people] than public facilities [13% or 22 people]. Among those who required intensive care, 37% [62 people] were ventilated in both private [74% or 46 people] and public [26% or 16 people] facilities. Other patients, 10% [128 people] were admitted to high care units."

She added 7 451 health care workers have been infected with Covid-19 in the public sector since the beginning of the pandemic.

"Of the total infected, 91 [1%] have sadly succumbed to the disease."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
