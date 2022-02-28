1h ago

KwaZulu-Natal teacher allegedly rapes pupil, 14, on school premises

Kaveel Singh
A teacher has been arrested and charged for allegedly raping a 14-year-old pupil at a Dundee school.
Getty Images
  • A KwaZulu-Natal teen has allegedly been raped by her teacher.
  • She reported the matter to the police, who arrested and charged the 36-year-old teacher.
  • The child and her family were receiving trauma counselling following the incident.

A KwaZulu-Natal teacher has been arrested and charged for allegedly raping a 14-year-old female pupil on school premises.

The 36-year-old Dundee teacher, who cannot be named, was arrested and appeared in the Dundee Magistrate's Court last week, police said on Monday.

"He was remanded in custody until his bail application. It is alleged that on 18 February 2022 at 10:30 the victim was at school premises in Dundee when she was allegedly raped by a known suspect," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

She said the matter was reported to the Dundee police, and the docket was transferred to the Dundee Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.

Mbele said:

The suspect was later arrested and charged.

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said she was shocked and disappointed.

"A teacher, who is supposed to play a parental role, abdicated his responsibility and sexually groomed a child. This crime dents the image of teachers and needs to be treated with great seriousness to ensure that the sentence reflects the gravity of the crime," she said.

She said: 

We have full confidence that our police and the justice department will follow the case. The teacher must not be granted bail following his behaviour. It might [be] that more children have suffered [at] the hands of this sex pest teacher.

Khoza called on education authorities to rid schools of people who abuse children while hiding behind their profession.

KwaZulu-Natal had high rape and teenage pregnancy figures, Khoza said.

Khoza dispatched a team of social workers to work with the school to render psycho-social support to the victim and her parents.

"It will take time for this child to forget her ordeal, but our social workers will monitor the child and her behaviour to ensure that she performs well in her studies. We will only win the war against sexual abuse and gender-based violence when we work together," Khoza said.

