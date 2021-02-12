1h ago

KwaZulu-Natal teen arrested after off-duty cop stabbed to death

Lwandile Bhengu
KwaZulu-Natal Hawks have arrested a 19-year-old and charged him with the murder of an off-duty police officer in Inanda, north of Durban.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the teen was arrested on Thursday after the murder of Constable Sizwe Mthethwa, who had been stationed at Inanda police station, on Sunday. 

"It is alleged that Mthethwa was on his way to the suspect’s home to meet with the parents after a fight between the suspect and Mthethwa’s stepson. However, the suspect allegedly attacked them with a sharp object before they arrived," said Mhlongo. 

Two other people are said to have been injured during the incident and were taken to hospital.

The teen is expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on Monday.  

