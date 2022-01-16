KwaZulu-Natal teenager missing at sea at Blythedale beach, presumed dead

A 19-year-old teenager was reported missing at sea on Saturday evening.

It is presumed that he has drowned.

A search for his body will commence during Sunday.

A 19-year-old teenager who went missing at a Blythedale beach, north of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday evening, is presumed to have drowned.

IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst on Sunday said that shortly after 18:00, their Search and Rescue division, together with SAPS search and rescue, and KDM lifeguards, responded to reports of a drowning at the beach.

"Upon the arrival of personnel, witness reports indicated that a teenager had entered the sea with friends after lifeguards had gone off duty. He reportedly got into difficulty before disappearing from sight," he added.

Resident Leigh-Anne Hull added that when she was at the beach on Saturday, the sea was "very rough".

Rescue crews conducted extensive searches, including the deployment of a UAV.



"Unfortunately, no positive results were achieved, and the search was suspended due to loss of light," said Herbst.

Search efforts would resume at daylight.





