1h ago

add bookmark

KwaZulu-Natal traffic cops gunned down with firearm stolen from slain police sergeant - Cele

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The funeral of Sergeant Nkosinathi Ngcobo.
The funeral of Sergeant Nkosinathi Ngcobo.
SAPS
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele said a gun used to kill two KZN traffic officers was stolen from slain police Sergeant Nkosinathi Ngcobo.
  • Two people were arrested in connection with murder of Ngcobo. They were out on parole and had also killed two security guards.
  • Cele was speaking at the funeral of Sergeant Sharon Mogale in Kempton Park, Gauteng. 

A gun stolen from slain KwaZulu-Natal police sergeant Nkosinathi Ngcobo was used in the shooting and killing of two Mtubatuba traffic officers murdered while on duty on Monday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Saturday.

Cele was speaking at the funeral of Sergeant Sharon Mogale in Kempton Park, Gauteng.

He said two people had been arrested in connection with the killing of Ngcobo.

The accused, who are out on parole, had embarked on a killing spree of law enforcement officers in KwaZulu-Natal, and stealing their firearms.

"They killed two security officers and didn't find firearms, they then killed Sergeant Ngcobo and took his firearm, they killed two traffic officers and disarmed them... in a space of four days," he said.

"These guys were on parole. They said they had nothing to do, so they collected guns. We have criminals creating their own government. Criminals must feel the squeeze, it cannot be that citizens are running around fearing criminals while the criminals are running the country."

Mogale was shot and killed while inside a retail shop, with colleague Sergeant Mapule Petje, in Tembisa. The suspects stole their service pistols. One person has been taken in for questioning by investigators.

Ngcobo, 41, was shot and killed while driving in his police vehicle in the Nyanda area last week. His service pistol, wallet and cellphone were stolen by the killers. He was buried on Friday in Nongoma.

In Mtubatuba, traffic officers Sizwe Sithole, 48 and Mxolisi Lamula, 36, were ambushed and killed inside their official car while doing their routine patrols on the N2 off-ramp to Nkodibe on Monday. According to the police, the killers fired a hail of bullets at them and then stole their firearms.

The two traffic officers died on the scene.

Cele, who has in recent times been burying murdered police officers almost every week, said there was never an outcry when police officers were killed by criminals. 

He said:

I buried a police officer yesterday, we are burying one today, but there is just absolutely no noise. There are countries where if you bury three police officers in a weekend there would be real and loud outcries. Here this is becoming normal. There is something wrong with us South Africans... something needs to be fixed in us South Africans.


He added that the "system needs to be fixed" and tightened against criminals.

"We are too soft on criminals. South Africa needs to change and say, 'not in our name', where criminals are better than the victims of crime."

He urged investigators and the Tembisa police station commander to catch Mogale's killers.

"We want all these criminals arrested. I hear you've taken in one for questioning, we want all of them so we can know more as to what happened... what triggered this incident. If they were sent by someone, they must tell us who sent them and why."

Another officer, Sergeant Pumlani Dastile, was buried on Friday in the Eastern Cape. 

Dastile, who was attached to the Eastern Cape provincial organised crime unit, was shot and killed last week by two gunmen in Zwelitsha while following up on information about a business robbery.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
police killingsbheki celegautengkwazulu-natalcrime
Lottery
Lekker Friday for one Daily Lotto winner!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you allow your children to play with unvaccinated children?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No way, it's just not safe
29% - 448 votes
Sometimes, if I know the family well enough
18% - 269 votes
Yes, I'm not worried about this
53% - 815 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

6h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.37
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.85
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.00
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.67
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,827.81
0.0%
Silver
24.72
0.0%
Palladium
2,426.25
0.0%
Platinum
1,028.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.61
-0.6%
Top 40
60,107
-0.4%
All Share
66,372
-0.4%
Resource 10
63,895
+0.7%
Industrial 25
83,564
-1.2%
Financial 15
14,223
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their fear of water
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo