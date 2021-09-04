KwaZulu-Natal traffic cops gunned down with firearm stolen from slain police sergeant - Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele said a gun used to kill two KZN traffic officers was stolen from slain police Sergeant Nkosinathi Ngcobo.

Two people were arrested in connection with murder of Ngcobo. They were out on parole and had also killed two security guards.

Cele was speaking at the funeral of Sergeant Sharon Mogale in Kempton Park, Gauteng.

A gun stolen from slain KwaZulu-Natal police sergeant Nkosinathi Ngcobo was used in the shooting and killing of two Mtubatuba traffic officers murdered while on duty on Monday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Saturday.



He said two people had been arrested in connection with the killing of Ngcobo.

The accused, who are out on parole, had embarked on a killing spree of law enforcement officers in KwaZulu-Natal, and stealing their firearms.

"They killed two security officers and didn't find firearms, they then killed Sergeant Ngcobo and took his firearm, they killed two traffic officers and disarmed them... in a space of four days," he said.

"These guys were on parole. They said they had nothing to do, so they collected guns. We have criminals creating their own government. Criminals must feel the squeeze, it cannot be that citizens are running around fearing criminals while the criminals are running the country."

Mogale was shot and killed while inside a retail shop, with colleague Sergeant Mapule Petje, in Tembisa. The suspects stole their service pistols. One person has been taken in for questioning by investigators.

Ngcobo, 41, was shot and killed while driving in his police vehicle in the Nyanda area last week. His service pistol, wallet and cellphone were stolen by the killers. He was buried on Friday in Nongoma.

In Mtubatuba, traffic officers Sizwe Sithole, 48 and Mxolisi Lamula, 36, were ambushed and killed inside their official car while doing their routine patrols on the N2 off-ramp to Nkodibe on Monday. According to the police, the killers fired a hail of bullets at them and then stole their firearms.

The two traffic officers died on the scene.

Cele, who has in recent times been burying murdered police officers almost every week, said there was never an outcry when police officers were killed by criminals.

He said:

I buried a police officer yesterday, we are burying one today, but there is just absolutely no noise. There are countries where if you bury three police officers in a weekend there would be real and loud outcries. Here this is becoming normal. There is something wrong with us South Africans... something needs to be fixed in us South Africans.





He added that the "system needs to be fixed" and tightened against criminals.

"We are too soft on criminals. South Africa needs to change and say, 'not in our name', where criminals are better than the victims of crime."

He urged investigators and the Tembisa police station commander to catch Mogale's killers.

"We want all these criminals arrested. I hear you've taken in one for questioning, we want all of them so we can know more as to what happened... what triggered this incident. If they were sent by someone, they must tell us who sent them and why."

Another officer, Sergeant Pumlani Dastile, was buried on Friday in the Eastern Cape.

Dastile, who was attached to the Eastern Cape provincial organised crime unit, was shot and killed last week by two gunmen in Zwelitsha while following up on information about a business robbery.