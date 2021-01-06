KwaZulu-Natal woman survives after being stabbed 14 times, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend

A KwaZulu-Natal woman was allegedly stabbed 14 times by her ex-boyfriend.

He allegedly demanded that they rekindle their relationship.

Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has called on police to track down the man.

A 36-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman was stabbed 14 times - allegedly by an ex-boyfriend - at her home in Willowfountain in the KwaTomu area near Pietermaritzburg.

The incident happened on Christmas weekend after the woman allegedly refused to rekindle their relationship, according to a statement by the provincial Department of Social Development.

The two have a child together and had recently split up.

READ | Yet another young Eastern Cape woman stabbed to death, allegedly by boyfriend

The man allegedly entered the woman's home while she was asleep and demanded that they rekindle their affair.

When she refused, the man allegedly threatened to kill her and the children.

Left for dead

The man allegedly stabbed her multiple times and left her for dead.

She was rushed to hospital after she crawled to her neighbour's house, the department said.

Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has called on police to track down the man. Khoza said the woman was "lucky to survive".

"We are extremely concerned that this man is still at large, and we fear that he might come back to finish her off. The woman had ended their relationship and the attempt to get her back failed. This man decided to abuse and stab the defenceless woman, who had lost interest in him," Khoza said.

"We want to see this man being caught and spending a long time in prison for abusing the woman. As the province, we have been dealing with a lot of incidents of gender-based violence and we want to see all those involved being arrested and successfully prosecuted."

Social workers will explore the possibility of removing the victim from her home to a safe place, the MEC said.

She also called on the public to assist police in tracing the attacker.

"We need communities to work closely with law enforcement agencies, government and all other sectors to end the scourge of gender-based violence."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.