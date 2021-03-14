KZN accident kills 2 and injures 7, police investigating

A crash involving a minibus taxi left two people dead and seven injured in Molweni, KwaZulu-Natal.



The two dead are a 60-year-old man and a woman, aged 52.

KZN EMS spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said: "Two people sustained fatal injuries in the crash, KZN EMS, together with their colleagues, treated seven other patients on the scene. This included three children, who had sustained serious injuries. The exact cause of the crash is not known."

KZN police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala told News24 a case of culpable homicide is currently being investigated.

"It is alleged that today, at 14:50, a vehicle with passengers overturned on Molweni Main Road. A driver and passenger died at the scene, while others were taken to hospital for medical attention."