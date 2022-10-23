KZN ANC sticks up for Ramaphosa after Zuma's attack over Phala Phala

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal came out in defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday, after his predecessors all criticised his leadership in the past few days.

The provincial ANC called on the party elders to exercise restraint and noted the importance of the principle of innocent until proven guilty.

Corruption-accused former president Jacob Zuma railed against Ramaphosa, former president Thabo Mbeki said the ANC is being led by criminals and former president Kgalema Motlanthe said the country is on the precipice.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal came to the defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa after his predecessor, corruption-accused former president Jacob Zuma called him corrupt over the Phala Phala scandal.



Former president Thabo Mbeki this past week also said the ANC is led by criminals and the party ought to consider whether Ramaphosa should step aside if the independent panel appointed by Parliament found he had a prima facie case to answer to about Phala Phala.



Former president, and deputy president of the ANC, Kgalema Motlanthe, also spoke about his concerns this past weekend.

On Sunday, the KwaZulu-Natal ANC issued a statement, noting "with a great deal of concern public spats in the media involving Presidents of the ANC".



"On the 26th August we issued a statement informing the ANC rank and file – and the people of this country about our planned visit to KwaDakwadunuse to see President Zuma and to drink from his deep well of wisdom," reads the statement.



"The engagement with Msholozi followed another empowering engagement with President Thabo Mbeki."



The party said it committed themselves to rebuilding the province and ensuring that no ANC structure is left behind.



It said it saluted its leaders.



"However, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has noted a very strange occurrence wherein the above leaders are attacking the sitting ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC publicly. Clearly, such an exercise is eroding the standing of the organisation in society," reads the statement.

"Whilst we respect their rights, as enshrined in the constitution, of the freedom of speech, we respectfully request our leaders to exercise restraint."



It called on leaders to use the "right channel" to raise their frustrations.



"We do acknowledge that the organisation is facing challenges, but unfortunately the conduct of the three leaders, that we respect and admire, forces us to choose between them and the ANC. Unfortunately, as elected leaders, we are duty bound to defend the ANC and its leadership."

The provincial leadership said that since their election to office, they have always pointed out the "importance of a well-established and fundamental principle of our law of the presumption of innocence until found guilty by a court of law".



The statement reads:



No court of law has ever found President Jacob Zuma corrupt for his involvement in the arms deal. Equally, no court of law has ever found President Cyril Ramaphosa corrupt in Phala Phala.

The party in the province said these matters are being processed by "relevant authorities", and accusing them of being corrupt is contrary to the principle of presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

"Lastly, we are nursing a hope that our leaders, will take a leaf out of President Nelson Mandela's legacy. After leaving office, he spent his time as an elder and doing what elders do instead of attacking a sitting president. He never publicly insulted or undermined leaders of the ANC – irrespective of how he felt about their conduct. He used internal processes to guide where he felt guidance was urgently needed."



The statement is another snub to Zuma from his home province's ANC leadership, after they did not back his preferred candidate for the party's leadership, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, opting instead for Zweli Mkhize, who is under a cloud because of the Digital Vibes scandal.



At a media briefing in Johannesburg on Saturday, Zuma railed against Ramaphosa.



"Your president is corrupt. Yet the busy-bodies and self-appointed anti-corruption crusaders and NGOs are dead silent. It's interesting to observe the silence about the many allegations of criminality against the current president.

"All the so-called civil society organisations that parade as defenders of the rule of law are nowhere to be seen in demanding accountability from him," he said, as reported by City Press.

In a frank address at the annual general meeting of the Strategic Dialogue Group (SDG) on Saturday, Mbeki said the ANC had to consider what type of leaders it wanted to elect at its December conference.



He said the ANC was being led by criminals.



"When you talk renewal of the ANC, you're carrying too much baggage of wrong people. You have to have the courage to face that you have a renewed ANC led by criminals," he said, as reported by News24.



Mbeki noted that Ramaphosa is under a lot of pressure because of Phala Phala.



"There are criminal investigations going on. Parliament has its own processes. The Reserve Bank has done what it wants to do... what relevance does that all have to the leadership of the ANC that will come out of Nasrec at the end of the year, or is it entirely irrelevant?" he said.



Motlanthe also expressed his dissatisfaction with the status quo, at his foundation's Inclusive Growth Forum, in the Drakensberg this weekend.



At the forum's opening on Friday night, Motlanthe said: "The time for ideas and the time to exchange has never been more pressing for the survival of democracy and humanity than it is now.

"All markers point to a precipice. And from here, on the edge of the Drakensberg mountains, we may observe how far the cliff edge falls for all. This forum is an urgent invitation to all sectors of society to respond to the situation they find themselves in."







