KZN ANC warned national body of internal challenges prior to dire candidate submission process

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, who recently botched its candidate submission process to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) through failing to submit names in at least nine municipalities, had warned the national leadership of mounting internal challenges crippling its functions as far back as July.

Through a virtual meeting held with ANC national officials on 26 July 2021, the ANC KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) gave a detailed analysis of the challenges facing the ANC in province.



According to the biggest province in terms of ANC electoral support, the provincial ANC has been crippled by infighting emanating as far back as the 2015 elective conference, the subsequent Pietermaritzburg High Court nullification of the then elected PEC on the basis that they did not have constitutional authority to convene an early conference, the numerous court cases instituted by various factions against each other, as well as the arrest and initial lack of support for former President Jacob Zuma.

While in its presentation in July, the provincial structure did not indicate whether the numerous challenges would result in it failing to register candidates, it was clear in the report that the divisions and squabbles were affecting administrative and political functions of the organisation, given its divided attention between implementing its political and administrative duties, as well as addressing the many challenges it was facing.

"We also accepted, given the size of our province, that sustained divisions will [be] inevitable and negatively impact on the electoral fortunes for the national and provincial elections," reads the report seen by News24.

Speaking to News24 on Sunday, ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said the party's National Executive Committee sitting over the weekend was currently deliberating on the province's detailed submission and suggestions and as a result, he could not comment on the matter.

The party failed to field candidates in at least nine municipalities that included the Zululand District, eDumbe, Pongola, and Nongoma. It also failed to register some ward candidates in KwaDukuza and at Ndwedwe, north of Durban.

The failure to submit candidates will likely result in the IFP taking over Northern KwaZulu-Natal, while the party also stands to lose its opposition status in some of the municipalities it failed to submit candidates in.

The party also revealed that 33 wards across the province did not have ANC councillor candidates.

In its submission made in July, which is also receiving consideration before the sitting NEC, the ANC's provincial executive detailed how its troubles emanate from as far back as the 2015 provincial elective conference.

During a press briefing, ANC Provincial Secretary-General, Mdumiseni Ntuli blamed Covid-19 and the new IEC electronic registration system for its failure to field councillor candidates in all the wards it intends to contest in the upcoming local government elections.

In the report submitted to the national officials seen by News24, the PEC, however, painted a picture of a party under sever internal turmoil that was crippling its administrative and political functions.

"Almost six year ago, a new situation emerged in the province following a highly contested provincial conference held in 2015. In this regard, and specifically because of what this report will cover, we must reiterate that the seeds of division in the province which germinated and boldly expressed itself (sic) towards the 54th national conference were planted during the 2015 provincial conference.

While there was absolutely nothing wrong with the legitimacy and outcome of the provincial conference ... it heralded a new situation and sustained litigation which resulted into the court decision to nullify the provincial conference and its outcomes.

The PEC wants details on how the Pietermaritzburg High Court nullification of the then elected PEC on the basis that they did not have the constitutional authority to convene an early conference, and the subsequent setting up of an Interim Provincial Committee, further exacerbated an already volatile situation.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal stressed to the national leadership that while it at the time agreed with the setting up of the interim structure, it soon came to light that this body was made up of members, "... who were at war with one another through litigations", and strained relations in the province.

"Of course, we travelled this journey assisted by a capable delegation of NEC members assigned by the National Executive Committee to work with us. However, we knew then and even now that the primary task of rebuilding and uniting the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal would depend largely on the provincial leadership's ability to transcend past differences. It was also genuinely influenced by our shared conviction that the renewal of the African National Congress cannot depend on one faction obliterating the other and hoping to unite on its own," read the report.

This already very difficult period, "... was worsened by the fact that the national leadership, or some within, could not entirely insulate themselves from local or provincial dynamics leading the provincial conference", claimed the PEC in its submission to national leadership.

The PEC added that despite the, "... heroic effort to unite the ANC", in the province the divisions showed in the polls during the 2019 National General Elections where the party suffered a decline from 52 to 44 members of the Provincial Legislature,

"This communicated a clear and unambiguous message that the movement was indeed immersed in a deep crisis," said the PEC.

The province noted that the decline in support could not entirely be placed on the fault lines widened by the challenged outcomes of the 2015 provincial conference or the subsequent court battles among leaders but also on the, "... lack of service delivery for basic needs such as water, electricity and waste removal".

The ANC in the province believes that it was the biggest loser from the recalling of Zuma by the ANC in 2019.

The 54th national conference was also identified as another turning point in the province's fortunes.

The report noted that it emerged out of the 54th national conference, "... with a very divided organisation in general and in KwaZulu-Natal in particular.

"The level of division and tension towards and post Nasrec clearly demonstrated that the organisation was certainly immersed in a deep crisis. The national conference made a clarion call for an urgent need to genuinely embark on the renewal and unity of the movement," submitted the PEC.

In an effort towards achieving renewal and unity, the PEC claimed that the provincial focus moved back, "... to our core tasks of representing and mobilising our communities and delivering development and transformation to the people".

It encouraged members to focus on running, "... a capable, developmental and responsive state, implementing polices effectively, and advancing the implementation of the National Development Plan.

"For our own part we have accepted and internalised the fact that the ANC like all other living organisms is not guaranteed eternal life without renewal and adaptation to new conditions. It is in this context that we are acutely aware and accept that the ANC cannot exist forever unless, we, the current and future members and leaders consciously work together towards the attainment of that objective," said the PEC in its submissions.

"It was in this context that KwaZulu-Natal was the first to take tough decisions about comrades deployed in various government institutions on the basis of their performance in service of our people, rather [than] factional alignment. These decisions were not easy but necessary and taken in the best interests of the African National Congress rather a perceived dominant faction within the ANC leadership as others in the media sought to suggest."

The PEC also accused the national body of 'talking with a forked tongue' regarding showing support for Zuma during his decades' long arms deal trial. The provincial structure said the 54th national conference's adoption of a resolution, "... which said none of our structures or leaders using symbols of our movement were permitted to attend a court case in support of any of our members and leaders", was in the, "... eyes of some ANC members at least in KwaZulu-Natal and the public", seen as being directly implemented against Zuma leading to further divisions.

"However, the ANC KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Executive Committee understood this decision in its proper context consistent with the position of the movement to insulate the ANC as an organisation from individual or personal circumstances of its members and leaders. Nevertheless, compliance with this decision became impossible with thousands of comrades and ANC members attending the court case in full ANC regalia.

"It was in this context that the PEC decided to approach the National Executive Committee to make a compelling case with cogent political basis for the movement to relook at this matter," read the submission.

The provincial structure added that this was the reason why it then resorted to taking its own resolution, regarding allowing its leaders to go to court and show support for Zuma.