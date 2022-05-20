1h ago

KZN braces for possibility of more floods with disaster management teams on standby

Kaveel Singh
  • KZN's Cogta department has warned of disruptive rainfall over the coming weekend.
  • Disaster management teams have been placed on standby.
  • Residents are being urged to stay indoors and off the roads.

Disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal are on standby as warnings for disruptive rain and inclement weather heighten for the coming weekend.

The province, still reeling from the April floods, which left 448 dead and 88 still missing, is expected to see heavy rains in major areas.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka warned residents to stay home and avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams.

READ | KZN floods: Father carries son's body 10km to join families desperate for help

"Take caution when travelling or avoid travelling as roads may be flooded," he said. "The warnings indicate that flooding of roads and settlements is possible as a result of inclement weather conditions.

"We appeal to our communities in the areas that will be affected to remain calm and to follow all necessary precautions."

Residents in low-lying areas, or areas prone to disasters were urged to seek shelter on higher ground and evacuate structures that could be endangered by the heavy rains.

Hlomuka said the extreme weather conditions could cause major disruption to traffic with roads being flooded and closed, affect municipal services and result in mudslides, rockfalls and soil erosion.

He outlined the various areas of predicted severe rainfall. Level 5 areas could expect more inclement weather than lower levels.

Affected areas:

Level 5: eThekwini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi and Umzumbe.

Level 2: Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma - Indaka, Alfred Duma - Ladysmith, Big Five Hlabisa, Hluhluwe, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Jozini, Mkhambathini, Msinga, Mthonjaneni, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Richmond, The Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, Ulundi, Umhlabuyalingana, uMshwathi, UMuziwabantu, Umvoti, Umzimkhulu and uPhongolo.


