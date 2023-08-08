1h ago

Share

KZN bus crash leaves 6 pupils dead, scores injured

accreditation
Nkosikhona Duma
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A bus crash in northern KZN claimed the lives of six pupils and left more than 30 others seriously injured on Tuesday.
A bus crash in northern KZN claimed the lives of six pupils and left more than 30 others seriously injured on Tuesday.
Sharon Seretlo
  • A bus crash in northern KZN claimed the lives of six pupils and left more than 30 others seriously injured on Tuesday.
  • The bus driver, who is now fighting for his life in hospital, is said to have lost control of the vehicle.
  • The authorities have promised to assist with burial arrangements.

Six pupils died following a bus accident in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning.

According to the provincial government, grades 10 and 11 pupils from Mchitheki Secondary School in Nongoma were travelling to Durban for an educational tour.

The bus apparently overturned when the driver failed to negotiate a bend on the R618 near the Hluhluwe Umfolozi Game Reserve, according to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

Five pupils died at the scene, while another was declared dead in hospital.

READ | Collision claims five lives in Mahikeng

"The driver is also believed to be in a critical condition," said KZN transport department spokesperson Thando Biyela.

According to RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane, 30 pupils were seriously injured, while 40 others suffered minor bruises.

"They were all taken to Hlabisa Hospital," he said.

KZN Education MEC Mbali Frazer added:

As a department, we are deeply saddened by this tragic motor vehicle accident and we would like to send our deepest condolences to the families, school community, all those who were close to our dearly departed and wish the injured a speedy recovery.

DA KZN spokesperson on education Imraan Keeka shared her sympathies with the families of the deceased.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the families of those who have passed away under such horrific circumstances.

"Our province's roads have become death traps while learner transport remains largely problematic, with several modes of transport unregulated," he said.

Tuesday's accident comes less than a year after 19 pupils, a teacher and a driver died when a truck crashed into a bakkie in Pongola in northern KZN.

The provincial Department of Community Safety has vowed to speed up the investigation into Tuesday's crash.

Its spokesperson, Kwanele Ncalane, said they would assist affected families with counselling and burial arrangements in partnership with the education department.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of educationmbali frazerkwazulu-nataleducationaccidents
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What action must Cape Town authorities take in response to the unruly taxi protests?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Concede to their demands
1% - 26 votes
Formalise the taxi industry
24% - 511 votes
Focus on spatial inequality first
2% - 34 votes
Civil claims to make culprits pay
40% - 849 votes
Fix other transport modes
33% - 697 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

9h ago

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

5h ago

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.92
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
24.12
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
20.73
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.37
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
900.86
-1.5%
Palladium
1,225.87
-0.8%
Gold
1,925.38
-0.6%
Silver
22.78
-1.5%
Brent-ruolie
85.34
-1.1%
Top 40
71,341
-0.3%
All Share
76,837
-0.2%
Resource 10
60,048
-0.8%
Industrial 25
106,461
-0.4%
Financial 15
17,277
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo